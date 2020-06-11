Harry Styles Love On Tour 2021: New Rescheduled UK & Europe Dates

Harry Styles revealed his rescheduled 2021 tour dates. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Harry Styles has been forced to postpone his Love On Tour dates until 2021, in Europe and North America, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Harry Styles has rescheduled his tour dates for ‘Love On Tour’ until 2021.

The One Direction star announced to fans on Instagram that the European and North American dates will be pushed back a year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer explained: “The safety and protection of touring crew, fans, and everyone else around the world is an immediate priority.”

The ‘Adore You’ hitmaker went on to ensure that tickets already purchased for the 2020 dates will be valid for the postponed shows.

But what are the new UK & European dates for Harry’s new rescheduled tour?

Harry Styles 2021 UK & Europe tour dates - locations and venues:

Here’s the full list of Harry Styles’ rescheduled UK & Europe tour dates in 2021:

Europe:

February 12 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

February 13 - Turin, Italy - Pala Alpitour

February 15 - Madrid, Spain - Wizink Center

TBD - Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena

February 19 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

February 20 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

February 22 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena

February 23 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

February 25 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

February 28 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

March 1 - Stockholm, Sweden - Ericsson Globe

March 3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

March 4 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

March 6 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

March 8 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

March 9 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

March 26 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

March 27 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

March 30 - Moscow, Russia - Megasport Sport Palace

UK:

March 11 - Birmingham, UK - Arena Birmingham

March 13 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena

March 16 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro

March 17 - Sheffield, UK - FlyDSA Arena

March 19 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

March 23 - London, UK - The O2

March 24 - London, UK - The O2

