Harry Styles Love On Tour 2021: New Rescheduled UK & Europe Dates
11 June 2020, 12:57
Harry Styles has been forced to postpone his Love On Tour dates until 2021, in Europe and North America, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Harry Styles has rescheduled his tour dates for ‘Love On Tour’ until 2021.
The One Direction star announced to fans on Instagram that the European and North American dates will be pushed back a year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer explained: “The safety and protection of touring crew, fans, and everyone else around the world is an immediate priority.”
The ‘Adore You’ hitmaker went on to ensure that tickets already purchased for the 2020 dates will be valid for the postponed shows.
But what are the new UK & European dates for Harry’s new rescheduled tour?
Harry Styles 2021 UK & Europe tour dates - locations and venues:
Here’s the full list of Harry Styles’ rescheduled UK & Europe tour dates in 2021:
Europe:
February 12 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena
February 13 - Turin, Italy - Pala Alpitour
February 15 - Madrid, Spain - Wizink Center
TBD - Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena
February 19 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
February 20 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
February 22 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena
February 23 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
February 25 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena
February 28 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
March 1 - Stockholm, Sweden - Ericsson Globe
March 3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
March 4 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena
March 6 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
March 8 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena
March 9 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
March 26 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
March 27 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
March 30 - Moscow, Russia - Megasport Sport Palace
UK:
March 11 - Birmingham, UK - Arena Birmingham
March 13 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena
March 16 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro
March 17 - Sheffield, UK - FlyDSA Arena
March 19 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
March 23 - London, UK - The O2
March 24 - London, UK - The O2
