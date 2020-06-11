Harry Styles’ Tour Rescheduled For 2021 As He Tells Fans ‘Treat People With Kindness’ During ‘Moment Of Necessary Change’ Amid Black Lives Matter Movement

Harry Styles has been forced to reschedule Love On Tour. Picture: PA images

Harry Styles’ tour has been rescheduled for 2021.

Harry Styles has revealed he’s been ‘forced to reschedule’ Love On Tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘Adore You’ singer made the rare announcement on social media on Wednesday night.

Zayn Malik Breaks Silences With Black Lives Matter Statement

He told fans he ‘can’t wait’ to see them out on the road ‘as soon as it is safe to do so’ and encouraged them to ‘treat people with kindness’ during this ‘moment of necessary change,’ amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

His post read: “This summer we were excited to be bringing Love On Tour to North America.

“However, due to the ongoing threat from Covid-19 we have been forced to reschedule these dates to next summer.

“The well-being of my crew, and all the fans around the world will always hold top priority.

“I can’t wait to see you all out on the road, as soon as it’s safe to do so.

“We are in a moment of necessary change and growth in the world. I will be using this time to listen, and to educate myself on how I can help more in the fight for justice and equal rights for all in the future.

“I hope that you will take the time to do the same. Treat people with kindness. I love you all. H.”

Harry was spotted at a Black Lives Matter protest in LA last week.

According to reports, he also 'donated thousands to bail relief funds' to help protestors who have been arrested.

We have no choice but to STAN!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News