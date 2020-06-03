Harry Styles Joins Black Lives Matter Protests In LA & 'Donates Thousands To Bail Fund'

Harry Styles was pictured protesting for Black Lives Matter in LA. Picture: Harry Styles Getty/ Instagram @srilankansunshine

Harry Styles protested in LA in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and has reportedly donated thousands to bail relief funds to help arrested protestors.

Harry Styles joined the Black Lives Matter protests in LA, marching with a placard, wearing a face mask and gloves as he took to the streets to show his solidarity.

Fans of the former One Direction star have been praising the singer who has also 'donated thousands to bail relief funds' to help protestors who have been arrested.

Harry Styles kneels as he joins Black Lives Matter protests in LA. Picture: Instagram @srilankansunshine

Posing for a snap with those he was at the protest with, the 26-year-old is holding a 'Black Lives Matter' sign which he held high as he marched.

He also made sure to wear a face covering as well as multiple pairs of gloves to ensure safety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A pal of his who he marched with re-posted a snap revealing what else Harry had been doing to support protestors and the cause.

One of Harry' friends talking about him protesting today in LA via her IG stories #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/E8MlObPTRl — Larry28Love (@larry28lovee) June 3, 2020

It said: "Peaceful protesting without posting it himself on his socials, donating thousands of [dollars] to bail people out of jail, asking people to raise awareness whilst treating people with kindness and asking people to be mindful and safe?"

"Repeat after me...king sh*t."

Elsewhere, Harry was seen kneeling whilst listening to a speech at the march, as well as chatting away to another protestor who was advising the crowd what to do if they were pepper sprayed.

He is just one of many celebs who are using their platform and privilege to take to the streets and demand justice for George Floyd and an end to systematic racism and police brutality in the USA.

Cole Sprouse recounted being arrested for protesting, Ariana Grande was spotted marching, and Halsey and Yungblud have been out with medical supplies to treat those wounded by tear gas, rubber bullets, or other injuries suffered.

To find out how you can donate or learn more about Black Lives Matter here in the UK, click here.

