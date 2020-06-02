Black Lives Matter: 9 Ways You Can Donate Money And Support BLM In The UK

How to speak up and support Black Lives Matter in the UK. Picture: PA

Following the killing of George Floyd, numerous people have protested and supported the Black Lives Matter movement, but how can I help and donate in the UK?

Thousands of people worldwide have been calling for justice for George Floyd following the tragic killing that happened in Minneapolis on May 29.

Celebrities such as Drake, The Weeknd and Kehlani have been donating money to support the movement, while others such as J Cole, Dave and Tinashe have joined the peaceful protests to march for justice.

But how you can you help to support the Black Lives Matter movement if you live in the UK?

How to support Black Lives Matter in the UK & how to donate

If you can’t attend the protests in the UK that have so far taken place in London, there are other ways to show your support towards the movement and make a difference so your voice can be heard.

There are a number of funds you can contribute to, to help in the fight against injustice in the black community.

Petitions can also be signed to make your voice heard and show your support.

We've gathered some links below.

Black Lives Matter protests have been happening across the US and UK following the death of George Floyd. Picture: PA

Donations

Donate to the George Floyd Memorial fund here.

Donate to the official Black Lives Matter campaign here.

Donate to the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust.

Donate to The Bail Project here.

Donate to the Belly Mujinga memorial fund here.

Donate to the Ahmaud Arbery memorial fund here.

Donate to The Movement For Black Lives here.

Petitions

Sign the Justice for George Floyd petition here.

Sign the petition for #WeCantBreathe here.

Sign the Justice for Belly Mujinga petition here.

Sign the Justice for Breonna Taylor petition here.

