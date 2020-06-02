Drake, The Weeknd, Kehlani & Other Celebs Have Donated Large Sums Of Money To Support Black Lives Matter Movement

Stars have teamed up to support the Black Lives Matter movement by speaking up and contributing money. Picture: PA

Numerous celebrities including Drake, The Weeknd and Kehlani have donated money towards the Black Lives Matter movement, following the death of George Floyd.

A number of stars have been showing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement after the tragic killing of George Floyd.

Various celebrities have decided to use their platform to raise awareness and have also donated large sums of money to support the movement.

Music Industry To Hold 'Black Out Tuesday' In Solidarity With Black Community

Drake, The Weeknd and Kehlani are amongst the stars who have contributed money towards helping to end the ongoing injustice against the black community.

The ‘God’s Plan’ rapper donated $100,000 to National Bail Out, who are a collective that is helping to bail out black mothers and caregivers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Drake donated $100,000 to National Bail Out. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, fellow Canadian artist and ‘In Your Eyes’ star also donated $100,00 to the Black Lives Matter Global Network, who is a global organization in the US, UK and Canada.

Their aim is to ‘eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes’.

Celebrities on Twitter have been sharing their donations, asking other stars to ‘match’ theirs, and Kehlani revealed she matched a $1,000 donation, before adding that she had also given $2,000 to help bail out those participating in peaceful protests in Oakland, US.

Tinashe urged her fans to 'show up' to join the protests. Picture: Instagram

Chrissy Teigen, Harry Styles, G-Eazy, Seth Rogen and Kim Kardashian have also revealed they have contributed to helping bail out protestors.

Other stars such as Beyonce, Jay Z, Lizzo, Cardi B and Rihanna have spoken out about racism and called for justice for George Floyd and many other innocent people in the black community who have sadly lost their lives.

Rapper and BRIT winner Dave was amongst the public figures attending the peaceful protests, in London, to march for justice, as well as actor Michael B Jordan, rapper J Cole and Tinashe attending the protests in the US.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News