Doja Cat And The Weeknd Are Teaming Up For ‘In Your Eyes’ Remix

The Weeknd's 'In Your Eyes' is set to be remixed by Doja Cat. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Doja Cat and The Weeknd are finally giving us the collab we want with a remix of ‘In Your Eyes’, from his 'After Hours' album.

Doja Cat teased a new project coming with The Weeknd, as she hinted that she’ll be remixing the Canadian singer’s track ‘In Your Eyes’.

The ‘Say So’ hitmaker took to Twitter to create a poll where she put out a list of fake artists who she’s worked with, including bogus names like ‘Stuart Little’, alongside the 'Blinding Lights’ star’s name.

In a separate tweet, the ‘Like That’ singer penned ‘In Your Eyes’, which is the name of a track on The Weeknd’s fourth album ‘After Hours’.

She then went on to change her Twitter handle to the track name, sending fans into a frenzy over the potential collaboration.

in your eyes — IN YOUR EYES (@DojaCat) May 20, 2020

It wasn’t long before The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, shared her tweet and reposted it with two heart emojis and a saxophone emoji, which is clearly 2020 talk for ‘confirmed remix'!

However, they are yet to confirm a date for when the tune will be released.

Doja Cat has been dropping hits all over the place lately after recently reaching the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for her ‘Say So’ remix with Nicki Minaj.

Ariana Grande has also confirmed that she has an unreleased song with the ‘Juicy’ star.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for Beats 1, the ‘Sweetener’ singer said: "I love [Doja Cat]. I was able to work with her earlier this year on this song, that I want to save for whenever it's time again to drop.

"I love her so much; I love her personality, I love what she brings to the table musically. She's just such a breath of fresh air. I think she's brilliant and so talented."

The '7 rings' songstress went on to brand the collaboration as her ‘favourite so far', as she continued: "I was like, 'Take as many bars as you want. Do it. If you're inspired to say stuff, let's go.’

"And so she just goes off on it, and it's so much fun, and I love it."

