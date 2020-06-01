Music Industry To Hold 'Black Out Tuesday' In Solidarity With Black Community

'Black Out Tuesday' will see much of the music industry pause to stand in solidarity with the black community and to demand justice for the killing of George Floyd. #THESHOWMUSTBEPAUSED will take place on Tuesday 2nd June.

Major record labels including Capitol, Interscope and Universal will stop business on Tuesday in solidarity with their 'Black colleagues, artists and loved ones across the country who are reeling from the senseless taking of another innocent Black life' in a day of 'reflective and meaningful action.'

Sony Music and Atlantic Records are also other major labels committing to the black out.

Taking to social media to announce the blackout, the hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused is being used to illustrate the industry, with Interscope vowing not to release new music this week, while Apple Music's Ebro Darden cancelling his radio shows.

Interscope wrote on their Instagram: "IGA will not release new music the week of June 1st."

"Instead, IGA will contribute to organisations that help to bail out protestors exercising their right to peaceably assemble, aid lawyers working for systematic change, and provide assistance to charities focused on creating economic empowerment in the Black community."

However, some critics have questioned why labels have chosen Tuesday to halt business, as it is widely known the global release day for new music is Friday, branding the gesture 'performative'.

One Twitter user said: "Why would the music industry have a blackout Tuesday when music gets released on Fridays now?..of course...because all of this is performative."

More and more labels are joining the blackout as a means of 'committing to fight for real change' and have pledged to use the day to 'collectively reflect' what steps they can take in the coming months, starting with donating to and promoting organisations 'doing crucial work to battle injustice'.

Blackout Tuesday will be held on Tuesday 2nd June 2020 and the hashtag #THESHOWMUSTBEPAUSED is being used.

