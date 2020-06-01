Celebrities Participating In The George Floyd Protests – Including Ariana Grande, Halsey, And Swae Lee

1 June 2020, 12:55 | Updated: 1 June 2020, 13:59

Celebrities including Ariana Grande, Halsey, and Swae Lee are joining those marching in protest following the death of George Floyd.

A number of celebrities are showing their support amongst the millions around the world protesting against the death of George Floyd.

George Floyd: Artists Show Solidarity With Black Lives Matter Protests In The US

Ariana Grande, Jamie Foxx, Halsey, and Michael B Jordan were among the stars taking to the streets to demonstrate this weekend, as protests continue across the US and the rest of the world.

High-profile celebs including model Emily Ratajkowski and rapper Swae Lee documented their part in the protests on social media, urging their millions of followers to take action too.

Camila Cabello and boyfriend Shawn Mendes were also pictured by fans marching through Miami.

Halsey

Halsey is among the celebrities protesting against George Floyd's death
Halsey is among the celebrities protesting against George Floyd's death. Picture: Halsey/Instagram

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande marched with a 'black lives matter' placard
Ariana Grande marched with a 'black lives matter' placard. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Yungblud

Yungblud has been protesting against the death of George Floyd
Yungblud has been protesting against the death of George Floyd. Picture: Yungblud/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski was among the protestors
Emily Ratajkowski was among the protestors. Picture: Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Michael B Jordan

Tinashe

Tinashe urged her followers 'show up'
Tinashe urged her followers 'show up'. Picture: Tinashe/Instagram

Jamie Foxx

Swae Lee

Nick Cannon

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Machine Gun Kelly

Madison Beer

Madison Beer joined the protests
Madison Beer joined the protests. Picture: Madison Beer/Instagram

Tory Lanez

