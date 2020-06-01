Celebrities Participating In The George Floyd Protests – Including Ariana Grande, Halsey, And Swae Lee

Celebrities including Ariana Grande, Halsey, and Swae Lee are joining those marching in protest following the death of George Floyd.

A number of celebrities are showing their support amongst the millions around the world protesting against the death of George Floyd.

George Floyd: Artists Show Solidarity With Black Lives Matter Protests In The US

Ariana Grande, Jamie Foxx, Halsey, and Michael B Jordan were among the stars taking to the streets to demonstrate this weekend, as protests continue across the US and the rest of the world.

High-profile celebs including model Emily Ratajkowski and rapper Swae Lee documented their part in the protests on social media, urging their millions of followers to take action too.

Camila Cabello and boyfriend Shawn Mendes were also pictured by fans marching through Miami.

Halsey

Halsey is among the celebrities protesting against George Floyd's death. Picture: Halsey/Instagram

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande marched with a 'black lives matter' placard. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Yungblud

Yungblud has been protesting against the death of George Floyd. Picture: Yungblud/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski was among the protestors. Picture: Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Michael B Jordan

s/o to @michaelb4jordan for hittin the streets. hopefully more entertainers will use their platform & voice to protest. pic.twitter.com/Uy7krXdD0B — Joseph Nevels (@JSPHNVLS) May 31, 2020

Tinashe

Tinashe urged her followers 'show up'. Picture: Tinashe/Instagram

Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx is really for his people ... first hand account 💯 pic.twitter.com/EdFJQOsqNw — The T. (@everythingVRT) May 29, 2020

Swae Lee

There was men on the roof shooting tear gas from the roof the voice of humanity is really being heard more than ever pic.twitter.com/C2LkkfRx30 — Swae Exotic (@SwaeLee) May 31, 2020

Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon is on the FRONTLINE in Minneapolis in honor of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/N3JZXEn8wl — MoorInfo (@MoorInformation) May 29, 2020

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Machine Gun Kelly

Madison Beer

Madison Beer joined the protests. Picture: Madison Beer/Instagram

Tory Lanez

I’m marching with the people today just like yesterday ..... and again ..... and again and again untill we are heard #TheProblemIsBiggerThanUs ...... #NoJusticeNoPeace — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) May 31, 2020

