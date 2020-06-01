Celebrities Participating In The George Floyd Protests – Including Ariana Grande, Halsey, And Swae Lee
1 June 2020, 12:55 | Updated: 1 June 2020, 13:59
Celebrities including Ariana Grande, Halsey, and Swae Lee are joining those marching in protest following the death of George Floyd.
A number of celebrities are showing their support amongst the millions around the world protesting against the death of George Floyd.
Ariana Grande, Jamie Foxx, Halsey, and Michael B Jordan were among the stars taking to the streets to demonstrate this weekend, as protests continue across the US and the rest of the world.
High-profile celebs including model Emily Ratajkowski and rapper Swae Lee documented their part in the protests on social media, urging their millions of followers to take action too.
Camila Cabello and boyfriend Shawn Mendes were also pictured by fans marching through Miami.
Halsey
Ariana Grande
Yungblud
Emily Ratajkowski
Michael B Jordan
s/o to @michaelb4jordan for hittin the streets. hopefully more entertainers will use their platform & voice to protest. pic.twitter.com/Uy7krXdD0B— Joseph Nevels (@JSPHNVLS) May 31, 2020
Tinashe
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx is really for his people ... first hand account 💯 pic.twitter.com/EdFJQOsqNw— The T. (@everythingVRT) May 29, 2020
Swae Lee
There was men on the roof shooting tear gas from the roof the voice of humanity is really being heard more than ever pic.twitter.com/C2LkkfRx30— Swae Exotic (@SwaeLee) May 31, 2020
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon is on the FRONTLINE in Minneapolis in honor of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/N3JZXEn8wl— MoorInfo (@MoorInformation) May 29, 2020
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Shawn & Camila protesting today in Miami, I stand the right people🥺🥺✊🏻✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 #GeorgeFloydProtests #miamiprotests #BLACK_LIVES_MATTERS #BlacklivesMaters pic.twitter.com/JFP2Asf4be— 𝓒𝓵𝓪𝓾🌻 (@whyxyouth) May 31, 2020
Machine Gun Kelly
Madison Beer
Tory Lanez
I’m marching with the people today just like yesterday ..... and again ..... and again and again untill we are heard #TheProblemIsBiggerThanUs ...... #NoJusticeNoPeace— Tory Lanez (@torylanez) May 31, 2020
