Halsey And Yungblud Among Protestors 'Fired At With Rubber Bullets' During Justice Rally In LA

1 June 2020, 15:42 | Updated: 1 June 2020, 16:04

Halsey and Yungblud have been protesting together in LA
Halsey and Yungblud have been protesting together in LA. Picture: PA / Yungblud/Instagram

Halsey and ex-boyfriend Yungblud marched with the protestors against George Floyd’s death in LA.

Halsey was joined by ex Yungblud in LA as the pair took to the streets in the demand for justice following the death of George Floyd.

The singers were spotted by fellow protestors as they stood in solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement and later documented their time at the march on social media.

Ariana Grande Supports Black Owned Businesses & Joins Protests Over George Floyd Death

Millions of people have been taking a stand against police brutality across the globe since George Floyd’s death, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for nine minutes in Minneapolis.

Halsey and Yungblud both shared this clip on Instagram Stories
Halsey and Yungblud both shared this clip on Instagram Stories. Picture: Yungblud/Instagram Stories

Halsey and Yungblud are among the vocal celebrities urging their followers to show their support too.

As she marched in LA on Sunday, Halsey posted a video on Instagram of the armed officers approaching protestors.

She can be heard saying: “We’re standing here and doing nothing and they’re still advancing.”

Halsey also shared Yungblud’s Instagram Stories clip of police officers firing rubber bullets.

He wrote: “They will fight with violence, we will fight with words, unity and peace and we will win.”

Halsey posted a picture from the front line of the protests in LA
Halsey posted a picture from the front line of the protests in LA. Picture: Halsey/Instagram

The couple later took to their Twitter profiles to detail their experience at the protest, with Yungblud praising Halsey for attending to people injured by the rubber bullets.

Halsey tweeted: “Do not underplay these rubber bullets bc you have been told they are ‘not lethal’. I had to bandage a man who looked like his entire face had exploded today. So before you say, from the comfort of your home, that we’re exaggerating, please consider the injuries some have suffered [sic].”

Yungblud then praised his ex-girlfriend for being “so brave and inspirational”, tweeting: “i need to say @halsey u were incredible today. u acted fearlessly and selflessly. u were so brave and inspirational.

“When innocent people were unlawfully wounded, u were there with a medical kit bandaging them up. u didn’t think about yourself for one moment. i am proud to know u.”

Halsey also gave Yungblud a shout out on Twitter, after he pulled injured people away from the crowds.

She wrote: "And a big personal thank you to @yungblud who literally ran exposed in front of rounds being shot to drag wounded people to safety without even thinking twice."

