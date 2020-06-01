Ariana Grande Supports Black Owned Businesses & Joins Protests Over George Floyd Death

Ariana Grande protests in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and supports black owned businesses. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande

Ariana Grande has joined protests in Beverly Hills marching for justice over the death of George Floyd and reached out to Black owned businesses to offer her support.

Ariana Grande joined protests over the weekend calling for justice over the murder of George Floyd and has been quietly supporting Black owned businesses as the singer is praised for being a vocal and active ally.

The 26-year-old posted a snap of herself wearing a mask and holding a Black Lives Matter placard as she joined thousands of others marching the streets of LA demanding justice and an end to police brutality- encouraging her 188 million followers to research, read, sign petitions and donate to various organisations helping those affected or fighting against racism and injustice.

It then emerged Ariana had reached out to the owner of Sorella, Heather Sanders, to offer her support after her store was looted- with her sister, Whitney, taking to Twitter to thank the singer for her help.

Whitney wrote: "Ariana Grande just messaged my sister and asked how she could help Sorella Boutique. WOW. She told her she couldn't accept anything from her."

"But we thank you from the bottom of our hearts how active you have been during these times, you are a great human being."

Whitney Sanders reveals Ariana Grande offered help to 'Sorella'. Picture: Twitter @WhitneyySanders

Another tweet said: "I pray for all of the protestors safety during these times and appreciate people like @ArianaGrande that are supporting black owned business/being active/present at protest."

"Prayers for the world. WE WILL PREVAIL AND COME BACK STRONGER THAN EVER."

I pray for all of the protestors safety during these times and appreciate people like @ArianaGrande that are supporting black owned business/being active/present at protest. Prayers for the world. 🙏🏽 WE WILL PREVAIL AND COME BACK STRONGER THAN EVER #BlackLivesMatter — Whitney (@WhitneyySanders) May 31, 2020

Halsey has also been updating fans using Twitter about her experience on the frontline of the demonstrations, helping those injured from tear gas and rubber bullets, helping one man whose 'face looked like it had exploded' after being hit.

She also praised singer Yungblud for being an ally, running into the line of fire to help drag wounded people to safety.

do not underplay these rubber bullets bc you have been told they are “not lethal”. I had to bandage a man who looked like his entire face had exploded today. So before you say, from the comfort of your home, that we’re exaggerating, please consider the injuries some have suffered — h (@halsey) June 1, 2020

