Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Posts Powerful Message About Racism In Wake Of George Floyd’s Killing: ‘Enough’

Leigh-Anne Pinnock posted a powerful message on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has taken to Instagram to share an extremely powerful message about racism, in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

The 'LM5' singer, who became engaged last week, said 'now is the time for the whole world to wake up and take notice'.

A sickening video of George Floyd went viral last week showing him being held down by a police officer in Minneapolis.

In the clip, a policeman, who was later identified as Derek Chauvin, can be seen kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Mr Floyd reportedly tells the officer he is unable to breathe. He died moments later.

Leigh-Anne's post read: “Enough is ENOUGH... stop murdering our people.

“Now is the time for the whole world to wake up and take notice! Racism is RIFE not just in the US but the whole damn world.

“We all deserve to feel safe especially when it comes to being around our police force who are supposed to serve and PROTECT... they are out here hunting black people and killing unarmed harmless people.

“NO JUSTICE NO PEACE.”

It's not the first time Leigh-Anne has used her platform to speak out against racism.

Last year, she revealed she faced struggles in the early days of Little Mix and said she felt ‘replaceable’.

Opening up to Rollacoaster magazine, she said: “I definitely feel that it’s taken me a long while to completely feel comfortable in the skin that I’m in.

“Sadly we live in society that is inbuilt with racism and I just hope that by speaking up on my personal experience, I can help raise some awareness on this f**ked up situation.

“I really did feel invisible and replaceable for a considerable amount of time within the band. But I truly believe as the years have gone on I am beginning to own it more and more.

“I’ve always been proud of who I am but maybe for a while I forgot how special and powerful that is.

“Being black is powerful, being black is beautiful and I’m ready to shout it to the world.”

