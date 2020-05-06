Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Says She Used To Feel ‘Invisible’ & 'Overlooked' In The Band Because Of Her Race

Leigh-Anne is reportedly working on a documentary about racism. Picture: PA images

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock felt ‘invisible’ and ‘overlooked’ because of her race.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock says she felt ‘invisible’ and ’overlooked’ in the early days of the band because of her race.

The Search singer made the comments while chatting to Richard and Judy on their new Channel 4 show, Keep Reading and Carry On.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Speaks Out About ‘Inbuilt Racism’ & Becoming Confident In Her Skin

Leigh talked passionately about Rene Eddo-Lodge’s book, 'Why I’m No Longer Talking To White People About Race', and said it ‘really helped’ her through some tough times.

She said: “The book inspired me because in the past where I have felt invisible, overlooked, especially being the darkest member of the band that I’m in, Little Mix.

"I think I was going through some things and I was struggling a little bit and not really understanding why I felt the way I did.

"Then I read this book and it really, really helped me.”

Leigh-Anne is reportedly working on a BBC Three documentary about racism.

Although she won't talk about her personal experiences, she will take a 'deep dive' into issues such as colourism.

A source recently told a tabloid: “Leigh-Anne has been vocal about racism in society and BBC Three wanted to get her on board to see if she would speak with them about it.

“The documentary will be opening the eyes of those who may not have been aware of issues like colourism, the prejudicial treatment of people of the same race based on the colour of their skin.

“This show isn’t about Leigh-Anne’s personal experience. It’s more a deep dive into the issues and will see her exploring the effect and impact they have on society as a whole.”

