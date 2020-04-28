Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock To Star In BBC Documentary About Racism

28 April 2020, 12:04

Leigh-Anne Pinnock will explore issues such as race and colourism in the BBC documentary.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock will explore issues such as race and colourism in the BBC documentary. Picture: instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is bringing out a BBC documentary.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock is set to star in a BBC documentary about racism.

The Search singer, who is following in the footsteps of her bandmate Jesy Nelson, who released 'Odd One Out' last year, will explore issues such as colourism and the effect it has on society.

A source told a tabloid: “Leigh-Anne has been vocal about racism in society and BBC Three wanted to get her on board to see if she would speak with them about it.

“The documentary will be opening the eyes of those who may not have been aware of issues like colourism, the prejudicial treatment of people of the same race based on the colour of their skin.

“This show isn’t about Leigh-Anne’s personal experience. It’s more a deep dive into the issues and will see her exploring the effect and impact they have on society as a whole.”

Leigh-Anne has been vocal about her personal experiences of racism in the past.

Last year, she revealed she faced struggles in the early days of Little Mix and said she felt ‘replaceable’.

Opening up to Rollacoaster magazine, she said: “I definitely feel that it’s taken me a long while to completely feel comfortable in the skin that I’m in. 

“Sadly we live in society that is inbuilt with racism and I just hope that by speaking up on my personal experience, I can help raise some awareness on this f**ked up situation.

“I really did feel invisible and replaceable for a considerable amount of time within the band. But I truly believe as the years have gone on I am beginning to own it more and more. 

“I’ve always been proud of who I am but maybe for a while I forgot how special and powerful that is.

“Being black is powerful, being black is beautiful and I’m ready to shout it to the world.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Perrie Edwards tries out curly hair hack with incredible results

WATCH: Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Perfects The Curly Hair Hack
Jade Thirlwall takes on viral 'Chanel' video and wins TikTok

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Recreates Viral 'Chanel' Video & Is The Queen Of TikTok
Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards has embraced the natural look

Little Mix Star Perrie Edwards Shows Off Her Natural Freckles In Fresh-Faced Quarantine Snap
Leigh-Anne Pinnock showed Little Mix fans her iconic swimwear collection

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shows Off Stunning Bikini Collection On TikTok
Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock has vowed to get fit

Little Mix Star Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Workout Regime As She Vows To 'Get Fit' During Quarantine

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift's selfie caption was a throwback to her song '22'

Taylor Swift Shares Stunning Bare-Faced Selfie As She References '22' Music Video

Taylor Swift

Laura Whitmore opened up during a candid interview.

Laura Whitmore Says Caroline Flack’s Death ‘Frightened’ Her: ‘She Was So Strong-Willed And Feisty’

News

Nando's will be available on Deliveroo in selected areas

Nando’s Re-Opens During Coronavirus Lockdown: List Of Restaurants Offering Delivery

Coronavirus

Ministers are yet to decide how to re-open schools in the UK

Is This How Schools Could Re-Open In England? Wales Announce Phased Return Of Education

Coronavirus

Greggs has decided to trial a delivery and takeaway re-opening of 20 stores

Which Greggs Are Opening During Coronavirus Lockdown?

Coronavirus

How will the £60,000 death in service payment work?

COVID-19: How Will The £60,000 'Death In Service' Payment Work?

Coronavirus