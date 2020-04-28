Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock To Star In BBC Documentary About Racism

Leigh-Anne Pinnock will explore issues such as race and colourism in the BBC documentary. Picture: instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is bringing out a BBC documentary.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock is set to star in a BBC documentary about racism.

The Search singer, who is following in the footsteps of her bandmate Jesy Nelson, who released 'Odd One Out' last year, will explore issues such as colourism and the effect it has on society.

A source told a tabloid: “Leigh-Anne has been vocal about racism in society and BBC Three wanted to get her on board to see if she would speak with them about it.

“The documentary will be opening the eyes of those who may not have been aware of issues like colourism, the prejudicial treatment of people of the same race based on the colour of their skin.

“This show isn’t about Leigh-Anne’s personal experience. It’s more a deep dive into the issues and will see her exploring the effect and impact they have on society as a whole.”

Leigh-Anne has been vocal about her personal experiences of racism in the past.

Last year, she revealed she faced struggles in the early days of Little Mix and said she felt ‘replaceable’.

Opening up to Rollacoaster magazine, she said: “I definitely feel that it’s taken me a long while to completely feel comfortable in the skin that I’m in.

“Sadly we live in society that is inbuilt with racism and I just hope that by speaking up on my personal experience, I can help raise some awareness on this f**ked up situation.

“I really did feel invisible and replaceable for a considerable amount of time within the band. But I truly believe as the years have gone on I am beginning to own it more and more.

“I’ve always been proud of who I am but maybe for a while I forgot how special and powerful that is.

“Being black is powerful, being black is beautiful and I’m ready to shout it to the world.”

