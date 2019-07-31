Little Mix Star Jesy Nelson’s Mental Health Documentary: Release Date And Details Revealed

Jesy Nelson has made a documentary about mental health. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram / Getty

Jesy Nelson has filmed a documentary about her mental health battles while growing up in the spotlight with Little Mix.

Jesy Nelson’s documentary, titled Jesy Nelson: My Story, on body image and mental health will soon air on BBC, after the Little Mix singer opened up to the cameras about how seven years in the limelight and constant scrutiny has taken its toll on her.

It’s the first time the 28 year old, whose boyfriend is Chris Hughes, will be discussing her mental health in such detail, after revealing in past interviews how comments on social media have affected her.

While the documentary is still a few weeks away, Jesy said in a recent Instagram post she finally feels happy with herself following years of seeing herself as “the fat one from Little Mix”.

Here are all the details on Jesy’s insightful documentary, including its release date…

Jesy Nelson’s documentary release date

The documentary will premiere on BBC Three before being aired on BBC One at a later date, but as of yet it doesn’t have a confirmed release date.

Keep an eye on this page, as we’ll provide an update as soon as its announced.

What is it about?

The BBC site explains: “Jesy Nelson: My Story will look at how growing up in a social media-fuelled age of selfies, body shaming and trolling is having a profound impact on the mental health of young people.

“Having lived in the spotlight and under the intense scrutiny of the media for the past seven years, Jesy will bring this unique insight and passion to the documentary, as she shares her very personal experiences and talks to young people who have been affected.”

Jesy said the documentary would be challenging, but is passionate about highlighting “a hugely important issue affecting young people today”.

What has Jesy said about the programme?

Jesy has been open about what to expect from the documentary for months, and in a recent heartfelt Instagram post she discussed how much she’s learned from filming the short film.

Alongside a picture of herself taken not long after the girls won the X Factor, she wrote: “6 months ago this girl was someone I just wanted to forget. I wanted to erase her from my mind and everyone else’s memory. I didn’t see her as Jesy I saw her as ‘the fat one from Little Mix’.

“Up until now I hated her not because she’d ever done anything bad but because I was made to hate her by endless amounts of trolling. Since filming my documentary for @bbcone and @bbcthree I’ve learned so much more than I ever expected to. Thanks to all the inspirational people I’ve met on this emotional journey, I now love the girl in this photo.”

Jesy added that she made the documentary “for 2011 Jesy”, before urging her fans to speak out about how their feeling if they can relate to her social media post.

The pop star said she no longer sees “Jesy the fat one” and instead sees “Jesy the happy one” when she looks in the mirror.

