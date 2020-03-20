Little Mix: 5 Best LM5 Memories As We Say Bye To The Iconic Era

Little Mix reflected on their LM5 moments. Picture: Getty

We’ve rounded up some of the highlights from Little Mix’s LM5 era as the girls thanks fans for their latest chapter in music.

Little Mix took to social media to reminisce on the LM5 era, thanking fans for the memories.

Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock tweeted: “LM5 Where do we even start?! What an era you've been. From the MTV EMA's, the BRITs, every single incredible city on #LM5TheTour, performing in Brazil…

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Joins TikTok With An Epic Catwalk Inspired Post

“...All the talented people we got to work with to bring our music to you, and of course meeting so many of you amazing, inspiring people along the way. It’s been a trip. Thank you thank you thank you for the most incredible era.”

We’ve come up with five of all their all-time highs, during LM5 - let’s take a look…

‘Wasabi' music video

If the girls’ hit track ‘Wasabi’ wasn’t gold enough, the music video adds to the sass we love about the X Factor winners.

Filmed during their LM5 tour, the visuals takes fans behind the scenes in their tour bus, as well as the O2 Arena in London, and is undoubtedly one of our favourite parts of the era.

LM5 tour outfits

We can’t make a list like this and leave out the incredible outfits the Little Mix girls wore on their LM5 tour!

They absolutely slayed each one and shut down their performances whilst looking like queens.

From the variety of different coloured leopard print outfits to the denim and leather vibes, they pulled off all of it!

Pretty Little Thing collaboration

Who can forget the girls’ iconic clothing collab with Pretty Little Thing?

During their latest era, the girls served some fierce looks in their amazing clothing line with PLT, bringing a whole new vibe to snake print.

Their iconic harmonies

During their world tour, the ‘Black Magic’ hitmakers got to show off their harmonies like never before and gave everyone some serious chills!

Not only do they coordinate their outfits, but they coordinate their voices on another level and we are loved every minute!

2018 EMAs ‘Woman Like Me’ performance with Nicki Minaj

‘Woman Like Me’ is without a doubt one of their hottest tracks and after Nicki Minaj jumped on the song, it became the ultimate female empowerment tune.

That’s why we’ve included their joint performance of the bop, on the list, because we all know you freaked out as much as we did when you first saw it!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News