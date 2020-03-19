Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Joins TikTok With An Epic Catwalk Inspired Post

Jade Thirlwall opened up her account no TikTok. Picture: Jade Thirlwall TikTok

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall has joined TikTok and has already posted two epic videos for her followers to devour during the quarantine.

Little Mix fans rejoice! Jade Thirlwall has finally joined TikTok and it couldn't come at a better time!

Soon after Perrie Edwards went viral with a TikTok inspired dance of her own, Jade has followed suit and launched her very own account with two videos.

Jade Thirlwall opened her own TikTok account. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

Jade took to her Instagram to let her millions of followers know that she'd opened the account and even admitted to making a mistake straight away. She told her fans, "spelt me own name wrong and can't change it for 30 days. Great start guys".

Jade's account does indeed read as @justjadethirwall, however she won't care too much after her first two posts have already been viewed 800k times.

The first post was the lady herself officially opening her account...

The second however has massively taken off! With the Little Mix banger 'Wasabi' playing underneath, Jade walks down a hallway in her house whilst switching into a whole host of iconic looks.

Nailed. It.

When announcing that she'd joined the app, she wrote, "in my isolat-hun ya gal’s joined TikTok (anyone who knows me knows how crap I am at technology so this is a milestone)".

Jade's bandmate Jesy has also attempted to stay sane during isolation by improvising her very own song all about Coronavirus.

