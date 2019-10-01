Little Mix’s Pretty Little Thing Collection: When Does It Drop?

Little Mix are dropping a clothing line! Picture: instagram

Little Mix have teamed up with Pretty Little Thing to launch a clothing collection.

Little Mix never put a foot wrong when it comes to fashion, and soon fans will be able to dress just like them as they’re dropping their first clothing range with Pretty Little Thing.

Other celebs such as Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague and Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale have also collaborated with the fast fashion brand in the past.

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall & Leigh-Anne Pinnock Are Best Friend Goals

But when does the collection drop? Here’ everything we know…

What date does the collection drop?

We don’t have an official launch date yet, but Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall were recently photographed filming the TV advert for their collection in Paris.

What clothes can we expect?

The girls filmed the TV ad in matching metallic, floral outfits and looked as glamorous as ever.

Jesy was sporting knee-high boots, which we already know she is a big fan of, and holding a micro handbag, which has become a huge must-have item this year.

While the other girls were spotted in dresses, Jade was sporting a super cute two piece, so we’re sure we can expect these too!

> Grab Our Latest App For All The Latest Little Mix News