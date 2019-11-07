PrettyLittleThing X Little Mix: Inside The Parisian-Themed Party With Celebrity Guests And A Performance From Aitch

Little Mix celebrated the launch of their PrettyLittleThing collection. Picture: PrettyLittleThing

Little Mix’s collaboration with PrettyLittleThing dropped on Thursday morning, and Wednesday night’s party was everything you’d expect.

Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards teamed up with PrettyLittleThing for a colourful collection full of an array of prints, patterns, and textures which dropped today (Thursday 7 November).

To celebrate Little Mix’s launch with the huge fashion brand, PrettyLittleThing threw the girls a star-studded party complete with themed cocktails and plenty of pink detailing.

Perrie Edwards Sparks Engagement Rumours After Hiding Ring Finger At Little Mix's Pretty Little Thing Launch

There was also a performance from one of the hottest artists of the moment, Aitch.

Aynhoe Park was lit up with PrettyLittleThing pink. Picture: PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing threw a huge party for Little Mix. Picture: PrettyLittleThing

Aitch made a surprise performance. Picture: PrettyLittleThing

Taking over the stunning Aynhoe Park in Bambury, Oxford, PrettyLittleThing turned the gorgeous grounds into all things pink, lighting up the front of the hotel and decorating the entrance with balloons and a mini Eiffel Tower to complete their collection’s Parisian theme.

Guests included the girls’ X Factor mentor Tulisa Contostavlos, who reunited with the pop stars to congratulate them on their success eight years after they won the singing competition.

Love Island 2019 star and PLT ambassador Molly-Mae Hague joined the party, wearing a chic snakeskin ensemble from Little Mix’s brand new collection.

JLS’ Aston Merrygold and his beautiful fiancé Sarah Richards were also in attendance, as well as rapper Yxng Bane while Aitch surprised partygoers with a performance including his hit tune ‘Strike Me A Pose’.

Tulisa was reunited with the Little Mix ladies. Picture: Tulisa/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague wore an ensemble from Little Mix's new collection. Picture: PrettyLittleThing

Jesy and Perrie’s boyfriends, Chris Hughes and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, were also on hand to celebrate their girlfriends, with Perrie’s long-sleeve dress sparking engagement rumours as she kept her ring finger out of view.

Guests were treated to themed cocktails on the night, with each concoction given a name of some of the singers' biggest hits; ‘Black Magic’, ‘Shout Out To My Ex’, ‘The Cure’ and ‘Private Show’.

There was also a huge buffet table of nibbles for guests to graze on, with a white chocolate fountain taking centre stage surrounded by treats such as strawberries, Oreos, gummy sweets, marshmallows and candy floss.

Leigh-Anne and her bandmates looked incredible upon arrival, rocking matching items from their collection.

Jesy Nelson was supported by boyfriend Chris Hughes. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagam

Cocktails with names of some of Little Mix's biggest bangers were available alongside Prosecco. Picture: PrettyLittleThing

While Jesy rocked a shiny, gold patterned bralet and matching trousers, Perrie looked epic in an oversized white shirt and chic corset, teaming the look with a pair of matching thigh-high boots.

Jade also wore the killer boots with a strapless mini dress and Leigh-Anne styled an off-shoulder crop top with a mini skirt.

The pop star’s collaboration has already been a huge hit with shoppers after it dropped at 10am on 7 November.

The girls announced the news of their collection in October, so their range has been long-anticipated for weeks.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News