Perrie Edwards Sparks Engagement Rumours After Hiding Ring Finger At Little Mix's Pretty Little Thing Launch

Perrie Edwards' PLT clothing line with Little Mix has now dropped. Picture: Instagram

Perrie Edwards' fans think she's engaged to her boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards has fuelled speculation she's engaged to her boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, after hiding her ring finger at the girlband's Pretty Little Thing launch.

The Search star sent fans into meltdown after they noticed she appeared to cover her left hand with her shirt dress throughout the night.

Perrie Edwards Spells Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Name Wrong In Hilarious Blunder

Some huge stars were at the party, including Tulisa, who mentored the girls whilst they appeared on X Factor.

She added fuel to the fire as she celebrated with the LM5 singers and shared a photo on Instagram congratulating the girls, adding that Perrie had an 'early night'.

Fans were quick to comment about the 26-year-old's early exit after noticing it was her anniversary with the footballer.

One tweeted: "Perrie had an early night, we all know why."

"Perrie had a early night cus it's her and Alex adversary?" added another.

The 'Woman Like Me' hitmaker, who has been dating Alex for three years, recently misspelt his name in a dedicated post to him.

After being so excited about her beau landing Man of the Match, she took to Instagram to write: “You to me are everything, my Alex Oxlade Chamberlaine oh baby!” adding an ‘e’ on the end of his surname.

However, it wasn’t long before people corrected her, with Alex himself – who had just scored the winning goal for Liverpool against Genk – saying: “I cannot believe you spelt my name wrong on your story.”

Perrie followed up her blunder with: “I hate myself.”

Attempting to dig herself out of it, the pop star adorably added: “It’ll be way easier to spell when it’s my second name and I have to write it all the time,” proving she’s got marriage on the mind.

She is yet to confirm or deny the news, but we'd be so here for a Little Mix wedding!

