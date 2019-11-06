Perrie Edwards Spells Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Name Wrong In Hilarious Blunder

Perrie Edwards spelt her boyfriend's name wrong on Instagram. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram / PA

Perrie Edwards made a blunder on her Instagram Stories, spelling her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s name wrong.

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards was so excited about her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain landing Man of the Match she misspelt his name in a dedicated post to him.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday night, Perrie wrote: “You to me are everything, my Alex Oxlade Chamberlaine oh baby!” adding an ‘e’ on the end of his surname.

However, it wasn’t long before people corrected her, with Alex himself – who had just scored the winning goal for Liverpool against Genk – saying: “I cannot believe you spelt my name wrong on your story.”

Perrie followed up her blunder with: “I hate myself.”

Perrie Edwards added an 'e' to her boyfriend's name. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie Edwards said she'll remember how to spell it when they get married. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Attempting to dig herself out of it, the pop star adorably added: “It’ll be way easier to spell when it’s my second name and I have to write it all the time,” proving she’s got marriage on the mind.

Perrie always supports her man, commenting a rocket emoji and a heart on his Instagram post celebrating Liverpool’s win last week and she often watches from the crowd when she has time off of her busy schedule.

In July fans feared for the couple after Alex didn’t post a birthday tribute to his pop star girlfriend when she turned 26.

But weeks later they proved they’re very much still together when they attended Reading and Leeds Festival together, with Perrie rocking a blue wig for the summer occasion.

The couple have been going strong for three years, moving in together earlier this year.

Perrie opened up about her relationship with the footballer to the Metro, saying she’d love to spend the rest of her life with him.

She explained: “I hear a violinist and I’m like, ‘that’s going in my wedding!’ I love strings, the whole idea of marriage… the day and the dress.”

“I’m a hopeless romantic but, at the same time, I’m career-driven first. I know marriage is lovely and cute, but I’d rather just be with Alex for the rest of my life if I had to pick.”

