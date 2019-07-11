Little Mix Fans Quiz Perrie Edwards’ Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain On Why He Didn’t Wish Her Happy Birthday

11 July 2019, 12:20

Little Mix fans are begging Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to post a birthday message to Perrie Edwards
Little Mix fans are begging Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to post a birthday message to Perrie Edwards. Picture: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain/Instagram

Perrie Edwards celebrated her 26th birthday on 10th July, surrounded by her girl friends on a sun-soaked getaway.

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards jetted off for a well-deserved holiday to mark turning 26 years old, waking up to a mountain of pink presents as she celebrated with her close friends and family.

Perrie Edwards 'Feared Being Left Alone' As She Battled Crippling Anxiety

The ‘Bounce Back’ singer of course was flooded with birthday wishes from the millions of Little Mix fans around the world on social media, but one person whose message was absent from Instagram was Perrie’s boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

While there’s no doubt the footballer would’ve given his girlfriend a special birthday message in person, after last year’s heartfelt Instagram post on her birthday, Perrie’s fans were quick to quiz him on where this year’s upload was.

“The amount of time I’ve refreshed Instagram to see if Alex posted anything for Perrie omg,” one upset fan tweeted, as another said: “I’m surely not the only one waiting for a ‘Alex Oxlade-Chamblerlain has made a post’ on IG am I?”

His latest Instagram post has also been bombarded with questions from fans begging: “Give us a happy birthday Perrie post pls.”

However, the simple explanation behind Alex’s lack of public birthday wishes for Perrie could be that she didn’t post one last year for him when he turned 25 on 15th August.

On Perrie’s big day in 2018, her boyfriend shared a heart-melting photo of the pop star kissing him on the cheek. He wrote in the caption: “Happy Birthday to the one and only, 25 today! Love you shweetheart.”

Understandably, Alex and Perrie tend to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and usually share photos of one another during their luxury holidays.

The last pictures the couple posted of one another were from their Ibiza holiday in June.

Perrie shared a few snippets of her birthday celebrations this year, after spending the day surrounded by her loved ones.

After being woken up by her family singing ‘Happy Birthday’ she posted a photo of herself sat on a plush bed surrounded by pink presents.

