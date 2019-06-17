Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards Opens Up About ‘Lovely Balanced Healthy’ Relationship With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie and Alex are happier than ever. Picture: instagram

Perrie Edwards is more in love than ever with her footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards has opened up about her ‘lovely balanced healthy’ relationship with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The pair, who began dating in 2016, are stronger than ever and Perrie says it’s down to the fact he is ‘not too clingy, but not too cool for school’.

She also said he loves her for being ‘a little weirdo’.

Opening up to Notion magazine, the 'Bounce Back' singer said: “I’m a little creep sometimes, I'm a little weirdo. And he loves me for that, and that's why I'm like, "Woohoo!" You know? I don't have to put on a front and be this perfect girlfriend.

“He's like, perfection. He's not too much, he's not too clingy, but he's not too cool for school. He's got a perfect balance, he's super supportive of everything I do, which is so nice.”

She added: “He just wants the best for me, as do I him. So it's just a lovely balanced healthy relationship, and I love it.

“It's a breath of fresh air.”

