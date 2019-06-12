Little Mix ‘Bounce Back’ Hotspots: All The UK Locations To Unlock Info About The Girls’ New Single

12 June 2019, 15:31

Little Mix have dropped hot spots all over the country
Little Mix have dropped hot spots all over the country. Picture: Getty

The Little Mix ladies have scattered information about their new single all over the country, and we’ve tracked down every single hotspot.

Little Mix release their new single ‘Bounce Back’ on 14th June and ahead of its drop, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall have been teasing fans with snippets and behind-the-scenes photos from the new music video.

Chris Hughes Says He Wants To Marry Little Mix's Jesy Nelson And Travel The World Together

The girls have also set up hotspots around the country, where Mixers can go to gain exclusive content about their new tune.

But instead of zooming in on a map of the UK to hunt for your nearest hotspot, we’ve listed them all so you can find them much quicker. Here are all the hotspots you need to find out more about ‘Bounce Back’…

Scotland

Glasgow – George Square

Edinburgh – St Andrew Square

Ireland

Docklands – 3Arena

Leeds

Great George Street

Liverpool

Everton – Netherlands Road

Manchester City Centre

Chinatown – Princess St

Rotherham

Moorhead – Cheney Row

Birmingham

Aston Street

Southampton

Abbotswood – The Hundred

London

StratfordWestfield Ave

Greenwich – Peninsula Square and Blackheath Avenue

Spitalfields – Brick Lane

Shoreditch – Boxpark

Southwark – Webber Street

Picadily Circus

Oxford St – outside H&M next to BHS

Kensington – Derry street

Brixton – Astoria Walk

Some fans have already been sharing what they’ve unlocked at the key points, with one Mixer sharing a photo of what appeared to be lyrics, reading: “Say I’m the girl up in his dreams.”

You can also access a filter with the words: ”Steady are you ready?” which the girls have been teasing for weeks ahead of their new release.

