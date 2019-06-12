Little Mix ‘Bounce Back’ Hotspots: All The UK Locations To Unlock Info About The Girls’ New Single
12 June 2019, 15:31
The Little Mix ladies have scattered information about their new single all over the country, and we’ve tracked down every single hotspot.
Little Mix release their new single ‘Bounce Back’ on 14th June and ahead of its drop, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall have been teasing fans with snippets and behind-the-scenes photos from the new music video.
The girls have also set up hotspots around the country, where Mixers can go to gain exclusive content about their new tune.
#BringTheBounceBack‼️💃🏽— Little Mix (@LittleMix) June 11, 2019
Things have got even more EXCITING! 🙌🏽 Use the map below to find and unlock hotspots near you where you’ll be able to unlock EXCLUSIVE #BounceBack content 🗝 AND get a chance to win some really special goodies 🤫🎁 https://t.co/LSVQgnXtgk pic.twitter.com/Eb6geP2jYP
But instead of zooming in on a map of the UK to hunt for your nearest hotspot, we’ve listed them all so you can find them much quicker. Here are all the hotspots you need to find out more about ‘Bounce Back’…
Scotland
Glasgow – George Square
Edinburgh – St Andrew Square
Ireland
Docklands – 3Arena
Leeds
Great George Street
Liverpool
Everton – Netherlands Road
Manchester City Centre
Chinatown – Princess St
Rotherham
Moorhead – Cheney Row
Birmingham
Aston Street
Southampton
Abbotswood – The Hundred
London
Stratford – Westfield Ave
Greenwich – Peninsula Square and Blackheath Avenue
Spitalfields – Brick Lane
Shoreditch – Boxpark
Southwark – Webber Street
Picadily Circus
Oxford St – outside H&M next to BHS
Kensington – Derry street
Brixton – Astoria Walk
Some fans have already been sharing what they’ve unlocked at the key points, with one Mixer sharing a photo of what appeared to be lyrics, reading: “Say I’m the girl up in his dreams.”
You can also access a filter with the words: ”Steady are you ready?” which the girls have been teasing for weeks ahead of their new release.
