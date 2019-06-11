Chris Hughes Says He Wants To Marry Little Mix's Jesy Nelson And Travel The World Together

Chris Hughes wants to marry Jesy Nelson. Picture: Instagram

Chris Hughes has revealed that he wants to marry girlfriend Jesy Nelson and is happiest when they're travelling.

Love Island's Chris Hughes is already looking into tying the knot with Little Mix's Jesy Nelson. The pair first got together after a few months after the Woman Like Me singer split from her rapper ex-boyfriend Harry James.

In an interview, when asked about his biggest ambitions, Chris said: "I want to continue to develop my presenting skills, as I really enjoy television presenting and I want to do a lot more of it as my career progresses."

He also revealed: "I also want to get married. That’s something I’m looking forward to doing one day."

"When I’m travelling around, exploring new places, with my other half not having a clue where we’re going. Being lost in a foreign country with my girlfriend makes me feel free and is when I’m at my happiest." he explained.

Chris, who is over the hills in love described Jesy as his “best friend”, and the “nicest girl” he’s ever met.

He said: “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. It’s official, she’s my girlfriend. I’m so happy, she’s the nicest girl I’ve ever met, this is no exaggeration, she’s got a heart like she was your mother or something. She’s so caring. We just get on like best mates, and that’s the beauty about it.”

The very public pair are regularly gushing over each other on socials and recently sent fans into meltdown over an Instagram caption. He wrote: “Off on holiday, with my best friend Miss JH.”

It didn’t take long for fans to flood the comments with: “Omg do u think they got married??!! miss JH??”

Though neither have been married before, Jesy has been engaged in the past. Back in 2015, Rixton singer Jake Roche popped the question on stage at Manchester Arena, with the help of Ed Sheeran.

The rest of the Little Mix girls are also loved up, so it’s only a matter of time before they start alternating bridesmaid duties. Perrie Edwards is currently dating footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Leigh-Anne Pinnock is with Watford’s Andre-Grey and Jade Thirlwall is dating musician Jed Elliott.

We can't wait!

