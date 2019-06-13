Little Mix Wrote Letters To Their Younger Selves About Life After The X Factor

Little Mix penned a letter to their younger selves. Picture: Instagram

Eight years after winning, the girl group share their letters.

Little Mix have shared their emotional letters written to their younger selves 8 years after winning the British X Factor.

The ladies shot to fame in 2011 when they became the first ever girl band to win the show. With Bustle UK, the quartet individually pen a letter reflecting back at everything that has happened since winning night.

Looking back at the early days, Jesy Nelson tells her 20-year-old self: "You can do so much, especially with your girls. Doing it on your own would be awful,"

Speaking about her bandmates she pens: "You’ll become so close, really close, and you’re only going to get closer. A lot of things are going to change in the next eight years, but these girls won’t.

Continue to be really respectful of each other — it goes a long way. You know who shines at what, so bring that out of each other.

And yes, you will have times when you f***ing p*ss each other off, but you’ll know when you’ve done that and know when to say sorry."

Jesy continues the letter thanking ex X Factor judge Tulisa for being "all about female empowerment" and touches on the pressure to be a “role model”.

The Woman Like Me singer confesses: "Mean comments always hurt and even when you say you don’t care, you really do".

Leigh-Anne Pinnock opens up about writing the groups third album 'Get Weird' she recalls: "After the second album, you’ll start writing the third and it won’t feel right. It’s just not good enough. It doesn’t go together.

It’s not what you want and you’ll scrap it all. In that moment, you’ll fear that you’re going to get dropped, that you won’t be able to keep going. It’s a horrible feeling, but then you’ll find Black Magic," she admits.

Black Magic, the single off the 2015 studio album is what she describes as "the turning point" that "saves" her career.

Jade Thirlwall expresses the importance of laughter, revealing: "It’s that laughter has the ability to get you through it all".

The Power singer highlights the importance of making decisions and standing up to authority.

"You’re at your most successful when the decisions come from you, so don’t be afraid to use your voice." she tells herself.

"Everyone in this industry is blagging it, and that includes the old blokes at the label that try to fob you off with their version of a hit. Your version will always get you way further, so don’t let them convince you otherwise".

Lastly, Perrie Edwards admits she would "give anything" to be able to switch off the voice in her head asking "what the f**k am I doing?".

Perrie also shares her gratitude for Tulisa, "Thank God for Tulisa — she’s been there for you 24/7, like a friend, an older sister even, and not just when the cameras are on. It was meant to be her looking after you."

The Shout Out To My Ex artist gushes over her girls saying: "Thank God you found your girls. Those nights where you go to each other's house, and watch movies like Spice World, and make your dog Hatchi fly will keep you going."

What a whirlwind eight years it's been been for the Little Mix girls. However, it doesn't look like they're slowing down any time soon! The ladies will release their new single ‘Bounce Back’ on 14th June ahead of LM5.

