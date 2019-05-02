Perrie Edwards 'Feared Being Left Alone' As She Battled Crippling Anxiety

Perrie Edwards has opened up about her battle with panic attacks and anxiety. Picture: Getty / Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie Edwards has given an emotional and honest interview about the extent to which her anxiety battle has affected her life, revealing she would fear being left alone when her attacks became so bad.

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards recently opened up on her crippling anxiety battle and how it took its toll on her life away from the spotlight, and in her first ever solo interview the 25 year old has shared the extent to which her panic attacks began to affect her.

Despite being in one of the world’s most successful girl groups with a string of smash hits, Perrie’s anxiety attacks became so bad she would travel into work with her mum by her side.

In a candid interview with Glamour Perrie explained why she avoided talking about her mental health battles in the past, saying: “Every time someone said, ‘I’ve got a bit of anxiety,' it would trigger it and then it would happen. It was almost like speaking about it made it come out; this devil I was terrified of.”

After at first genuinely believing her panic attacks were signs she was having a heart attack, the ‘Woman Like Me’ singer realised what she was dealing with after celebrities such as Ellie Goulding opened up about her own issues, saying at one point she couldn’t even get a car to the studio.

Perrie continued: “It’s a thing everyone goes through now and it’s quite sad. I’ve had therapy and a lot of help. One of the main reasons for me coming out about it is because I have so many fans now who have anxiety and who have panic attacks.”

The pop star said things worsened when she was left alone, saying her own mum and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s mum were extremely supportive, but she struggled to get to see her footballer boyfriend now that he lives in Liverpool as she feared travelling by herself.

Perrie added: “I still can’t get the train on my own, it freaks me out and makes me feel really claustrophobic. I feel uneasy. My mum would even be like, ‘I’m going to the shop for a bottle of milk!’ I’d sweat and panic and be like, ‘please don’t leave me on my own because the second you leave that door, I’m going to have a panic attack and I’m on my own.’”

But after keeping her mind busy by painting dolls while her mum left the house, Perrie gradually got better.

She was also conscious of staying strong in order to do the best performances she could with bandmates Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall, saying if she didn’t have three other people to think about she wouldn’t have even been able to go to work.

