Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Is Bookie's Favourite To Join X Factor Judging Panel

12 April 2019, 13:33

Perrie Edwards is the favourite to join the X Factor judging panel for 2019
Perrie Edwards is the favourite to join the X Factor judging panel for 2019. Picture: Instagram

As X Factor judges Robbie Williams and wife step down, the bookies favourite to replace them is Little Mix's Perrie Edwards.

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards is being tipped by bookies to replace Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field as an X Factor judge for 2019

QUIZ: Are You More Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Or Pennywise From 'It'?

According to this report, other famous faces tipped to take a seat next to Simon Cowell is talent show veterans Alesha Dixon, Louis Walsh and Cheryl and newbies, Craig David, Alexandra Burke, Aston Merrygold, Cher Lloyd and even Britney Spears.

Robbie announced that he and Ayda won't be returning to the show in an Instagram post that said: "Sadly though it’s impossible to do everything … and we’re gutted to tell you we won’t be able to return to The X Factor this year."

Perrie won the competition back in 2011 with Tulisa Contostavlos and wouldn't be the first contestant to return as a judge, with Louis Tomlinson having won the show with his contestant Dalton Harris.

There's been no word from Perrie or anyone from X Factor over the bookies tips, and if the 25-year-old did take to the judging panel, it would be her first TV endeavour since joining the band.

The group have been working increasingly more on their own side projects lately, with Leigh-Anne Pinnock gearing up to launch her own bikini line, so it's not totally unbelievable that Perrie would consider lending her advice on this year's show!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Little Mix News

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Jade Thirlwall poked fun at her double AAs

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Jokes About Her ‘AA’ Assets As She Soaks Up The Sun In Tiny Bikini

News

Little Mix went head-to-head in a quiz with Tom, a die-hard Mixer

WATCH: Little Mix Challenged A Mixer To A Test On All Things LM
Leigh-Anne Pinnock is launching her own swimwear brand 'In A Seashell'

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Announces Empowering Swimwear Brand 'In A Seashell'
Little Mix have been in LA and fans think they know why

Have Little Mix Fans Worked Out What The Band Was Secretly Working On In LA?
Jade Thirlwall and Liam Payne have been BFFs for years

Liam Payne & Jade Thirlwall's BFF X Factor Throwback Snap Is Adorable

Hot On Capital

Demi Lovato has chopped her hair into a sleek, short bob

Demi Lovato Unveils Brand New Look After Chopping Hair Into A Chic Bob

News

Megan Barton-Hanson was rushed to hospital earlier this week

Megan Barton-Hanson ‘Never Been So Scared’ After Being Rushed To Hospital With Allergic Reaction

News

Ed Sheeran worked with BTS on a song for their new album

BTS’ New Album ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’ Features Collaboration With Ed Sheeran Titled ‘Make It Right’

News

Olivia Attwood joins Chloe Sims on cast of TOWIE

Olivia Attwood Joins TOWIE Cast To Support Pal Chloe Sims Through Dan Edgar Trouble

TV & Film

Ariana Grande shared the full extent the effects of the Manchester attack still has on her

Ariana Grande Shares ‘Terrifying’ Levels Of PTSD In Brain Scan – Two Years After Manchester Terror Attack

News

Lewis Capaldi and Jimmy Hill

WATCH: Lewis Capaldi Gets Quizzed Whilst Cooking A Ready Meal