Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Is Bookie's Favourite To Join X Factor Judging Panel

Perrie Edwards is the favourite to join the X Factor judging panel for 2019. Picture: Instagram

As X Factor judges Robbie Williams and wife step down, the bookies favourite to replace them is Little Mix's Perrie Edwards.

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards is being tipped by bookies to replace Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field as an X Factor judge for 2019

According to this report, other famous faces tipped to take a seat next to Simon Cowell is talent show veterans Alesha Dixon, Louis Walsh and Cheryl and newbies, Craig David, Alexandra Burke, Aston Merrygold, Cher Lloyd and even Britney Spears.

Robbie announced that he and Ayda won't be returning to the show in an Instagram post that said: "Sadly though it’s impossible to do everything … and we’re gutted to tell you we won’t be able to return to The X Factor this year."

Perrie won the competition back in 2011 with Tulisa Contostavlos and wouldn't be the first contestant to return as a judge, with Louis Tomlinson having won the show with his contestant Dalton Harris.

There's been no word from Perrie or anyone from X Factor over the bookies tips, and if the 25-year-old did take to the judging panel, it would be her first TV endeavour since joining the band.

The group have been working increasingly more on their own side projects lately, with Leigh-Anne Pinnock gearing up to launch her own bikini line, so it's not totally unbelievable that Perrie would consider lending her advice on this year's show!

