Soléne’s House In The Idea Of You Is Available On Airbnb

14 May 2024, 15:33

Soléne’s house in The Idea Of You is available on Airbnb
Soléne’s house in The Idea Of You is available on Airbnb. Picture: Alamy/Prime Video

By Kathryn Knight

Anne Hathaway’s character Soléne’s artsy LA house could be your holiday home.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Idea of You completely consumed our lives when it came out on Prime Video earlier in May, starring the gorgeously talented Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, who fall for each other despite the fact he’s an international boyband star who happens to be 16 years her junior.

If watching the film on repeat wasn’t enough to fill your romcom desires, you can live vicariously through Soléne and stay in the very house that she lives in and eventually lets boyfriend Hayes (Galitzine) stay in.

Soléne’s cosy home in LA becomes her safe haven as she hides from the paparazzi after their relationship goes viral and it’s now available to rent on Airbnb.

However, it’s not actually in LA, the inviting home is actually in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Idea Of You: Soléne's house is on Airbnb
The Idea Of You: Soléne's house is on Airbnb. Picture: Airbnb

It sleeps six guests, has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and the owners have made sure to include their home’s claim to fame in its description.

It reads: “Stay in the house where The Idea of You movie staring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine was recently filmed. Walk to great restaurants, shops, the Atlanta Beltline, Piedmont Park and Ponce City Market. Enjoy an amazing street-level porch perfect for relaxing and people-watching. The home is 2 stories, with the master bedroom suite on the top floor.

The house in The Idea of You is available to rent
The house in The Idea of You is available to rent. Picture: Airbnb

“The 2 other bedrooms are on the main level and each has their own bathroom. The home includes two office areas and a fully furnished kitchen.”

It looks like much of the decor was kept similar for the Prime Video movie, however, the kitchen in the movie was no doubt a set so that Anne and Nick could be filmed in a larger space.

The master bedroom in the Atlanta home used for The Idea of You
The master bedroom in the Atlanta home used for The Idea of You. Picture: Airbnb

In the movie we see Hayes helping Soléne sort through her fridge after it accidentally defrosted while she was away, and the kitchen looks a little different to the Airbnb pictures.

The characters first meet at Coachella when Soléne accidentally walks into Hayes’ trailer, he then dedicates a song to her at Coachella with his band August Moon.

