Noah Cyrus And Tish Cyrus Appear To End Feud With Emotional Post

Noah Cyrus And Tish Cyrus Appear To End Feud With Emotional Post. Picture: Francois Durand/Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

By Sam Prance

Rumours of a feud first surfaced when Miley Cyrus attended Tish Cyrus' wedding to Dominic Purcell but Noah Cyrus did not.

Cyrus fans assemble! It appears that Noah Cyrus and Tish Cyrus are officially on good terms following rumours of a fallout.

People first started speculating that Noah Cyrus had fallen out with her mother when she did not attend Tish Cyrus' wedding to Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell. During the wedding, Noah posted selfies of her wearing a Billy Ray Cyrus t-shirt and hanging out with her brother Braison. Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus and their siblings Trace and Brandi went to the ceremony.

That was in August 2023 and, since then, both Noah and Miley have appeared to make digs at each other on and off social media. Fans originally assumed the fallout was based on Tish and Billy Ray's divorce but People later reported that Noah dated Dominic before Tish. Neither Noah nor Tish have spoken about Noah's alleged relationship with Dominic.

Now, Noah and Tish appear to have both finally put the feud rumours to rest by showing each other love on Instagram.

Tish Cyrus and Noah Cyrus at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

Last week (May 10), Noah released a new collaboration with Orville Peck titled 'How Far Will We Take It' and fans were quick to spot that Tish had liked Noah's posts about the song on Instagram. The song was co-written by Tish's son and Noah's brother Braison.

If that weren't enough, Noah took ton Instagram yesterday (May 13) to celebrate Tish's birthday. In an Instagram story, Noah shared an adorable throwback pic of the two of them together when Noah was a child with the caption: "happy birthday mom".

Noah Cyrus wishes Tish Cyrus happy birthday on Instagram. Picture: @noahcyrus via Instagram

While neither Noah nor Tish have confirmed if Noah actually dated Dominic at all, Noah did previously clap back at someone who suggested that they were together. Following Coachella this year, Noah posted photos of her at Lana Del Rey's set with her fiancé Pinkus and the caption: "dear lord, when i get to heaven please let me bring my man".

A troll with the handle @realgrandma1341 commented: "Like that guy u and ur mom both have sexy time with?" Noah then hit back at them writing: "hey real grandma , I'm so sorry but will you pleeeeeass just choke on the fattest c---. just for a lil bit. great thanks."

Noah Cyrus claps back at Tish Cyrus comment on Instagram. Picture: @noahcyrus via Instagram

As it stands, it's currently unclear if Miley and Noah are on good terms again but we'll keep you posted with any updates.

