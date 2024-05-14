Noah Cyrus And Tish Cyrus Appear To End Feud With Emotional Post

14 May 2024, 11:58

Noah Cyrus And Tish Cyrus Appear To End Feud With Emotional Post
Noah Cyrus And Tish Cyrus Appear To End Feud With Emotional Post. Picture: Francois Durand/Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Rumours of a feud first surfaced when Miley Cyrus attended Tish Cyrus' wedding to Dominic Purcell but Noah Cyrus did not.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cyrus fans assemble! It appears that Noah Cyrus and Tish Cyrus are officially on good terms following rumours of a fallout.

People first started speculating that Noah Cyrus had fallen out with her mother when she did not attend Tish Cyrus' wedding to Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell. During the wedding, Noah posted selfies of her wearing a Billy Ray Cyrus t-shirt and hanging out with her brother Braison. Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus and their siblings Trace and Brandi went to the ceremony.

That was in August 2023 and, since then, both Noah and Miley have appeared to make digs at each other on and off social media. Fans originally assumed the fallout was based on Tish and Billy Ray's divorce but People later reported that Noah dated Dominic before Tish. Neither Noah nor Tish have spoken about Noah's alleged relationship with Dominic.

Now, Noah and Tish appear to have both finally put the feud rumours to rest by showing each other love on Instagram.

Tish Cyrus and Noah Cyrus at the 2021 Grammy Awards
Tish Cyrus and Noah Cyrus at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

Last week (May 10), Noah released a new collaboration with Orville Peck titled 'How Far Will We Take It' and fans were quick to spot that Tish had liked Noah's posts about the song on Instagram. The song was co-written by Tish's son and Noah's brother Braison.

If that weren't enough, Noah took ton Instagram yesterday (May 13) to celebrate Tish's birthday. In an Instagram story, Noah shared an adorable throwback pic of the two of them together when Noah was a child with the caption: "happy birthday mom".

Noah Cyrus wishes Tish Cyrus happy birthday on Instagram
Noah Cyrus wishes Tish Cyrus happy birthday on Instagram. Picture: @noahcyrus via Instagram

While neither Noah nor Tish have confirmed if Noah actually dated Dominic at all, Noah did previously clap back at someone who suggested that they were together. Following Coachella this year, Noah posted photos of her at Lana Del Rey's set with her fiancé Pinkus and the caption: "dear lord, when i get to heaven please let me bring my man".

A troll with the handle @realgrandma1341 commented: "Like that guy u and ur mom both have sexy time with?" Noah then hit back at them writing: "hey real grandma , I'm so sorry but will you pleeeeeass just choke on the fattest c---. just for a lil bit. great thanks."

Noah Cyrus claps back at Tish Cyrus comment on Instagram
Noah Cyrus claps back at Tish Cyrus comment on Instagram. Picture: @noahcyrus via Instagram

As it stands, it's currently unclear if Miley and Noah are on good terms again but we'll keep you posted with any updates.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints A Portrait While Answering Chaotic Questions | The Idea of You

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Tom Holland has switched up his hair for his role in Romeo & Juliet

Tom Holland Gets A New Hair Cut For Romeo And Juliet Play

Bridgerton season 3

Show-Stopping Bridgerton Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Looks From Nicola Coughlan To Jonathan Bailey

How old are Colin and Penelope in Bridgerton season 3? Their ages revealed

How Old Is Penelope In Bridgerton Season 3? Her Age And Colin's Age Revealed

TV & Film

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Turns Comments Off Over Mother's Day Tribute Video

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Turns Comments Off Over Mother's Day Tribute Video

Billie Eilish plays the Global Citizen's Power Our Planet: Live in Paris show

Billie Eilish's Third Album 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' Everything We Know So Far

All the photos of Hailey Bieber's baby bump so far

All Of Hailey Bieber's Baby Bump Photos So Far

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits