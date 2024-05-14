Maxton Hall Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News About The Prime Drama

By Sam Prance

Will there be a Maxton Hall season 2? Here's everything we know about the future of the German series.

You've watched Maxton Hall on Prime and you're already desperate for more. Will there be a Maxton Hall season 2 though?

Maxton Hall - The World Between Us is one of the most popular teen dramas in recent memory. Based on the Mona Kasten book Save Me, Maxton Hall tells the fictional story of a scholarship student named Ruby Bell (Harriet Herbig-Matten) who has an enemies to lovers romance with an arrogant, rich, popular boy called James Beaufort (Damian Hardung).

Season 1 ends with a huge cliffhanger leaving fans wanting more of the beloved German show. Is season 2 happening and, if so, what happens in the Mona Kasten books? Here's everything we know about Maxton Hall season 2, including the release date, cast, trailer, book plot, spoilers and news about what's to come in the next season and beyond.

When does Maxton Hall season 2 come out?

Will there be a Maxton Hall season 2? Picture: Prime Video

Will there be a Maxton Hall season 2?

Prime Video are currently yet to say if Maxton Hall will return for a second season. There's no need to worry just yet though. Prime usually wait a few weeks or months before confirming if their shows have been renewed and with Maxton Hall rising straight to the top of their charts and more books to adapt, there's a good chance we'll get more of Ruby and James.

If there is a second season, it will likely be six episodes long just like season 1. Episodes are between 45 and 53 minutes.

When is the Maxton Hall season 2 release date?

Until Maxton Hall is renewed for a second season, we won't have any official news a Maxton Hall season 2 release date. That being said, Prime Video tend to release new seasons of their shows on an annual basis so it's possible that they'll release Maxton Hall season 2 as soon as summer 2025.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if Maxton Hall is renewed and when season 2 goes into production.

WARNING: Maxton Hall season 1 spoilers below

When does Maxton Hall season 2 come out? Picture: Prime Video

Who will be in the Maxton Hall season 2 cast?

Based on the plot of the second Maxton Hall book, Save Us, it looks like most of the season 1 cast will be back for a whole lot more drama and scandal in season 2. With that in mind, expect to see:

Harriet Herbig-Matten - Ruby Bell

Damian Hardung - James Beaufort

Sonja Weißer - Lydia Beaufort

Andrea Guo - Lin Wang

Justus Riesner - Alistair Ellington

Fedja Van Huêt - Mortimer Beaufort

Ben Felipe - Cyril Vega

Runa Greiner - Ember Bell

Julia-Maria Köhler - Helen Bell

Martin Neuhaus - Angus Bell

Eidin Jalali - Graham Sutton

Based on her death, we doubt that Clelia Sarto will be back as James and Lydia's mother Claudelia Beaufort but she could still appear in flashbacks.

Maxton Hall season 2 book plot: What happens?

Maxton Hall season 1 is very loyal to the plot of Mona Kasten's book Save Me and we imagine that season 2 will follow the plot of the sequel Save Us. With that in mind, it will cover James coping with the death of his mother and how that affects his relationship with Ruby. Without any spoilers, it's just as dramatic and chaotic as season 1.

On top of that, we find out if Ruby and James get into Oxford and there's more drama between Lydia and Mr. Sutton.

Maxton Hall season 2 book plot: What happens? Picture: Prime Video

Is there a Maxton Hall season 2 trailer?

There are no Maxton Hall season 2 trailers at the moment but we'll let you know as soon as there is one.

