17 May 2024, 15:14 | Updated: 17 May 2024, 15:24

Maxton Hall Actor Damian Hardung Says He's Scared To Film "Dark" Season 2. Picture: Amy Graves/Getty Images for Prime Video, Prime Video
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Damian Hardung warns there will be "so much pain" for James and Ruby in Maxton Hall season 2.

Maxton Hall season 2 is officially happening but one person who's hesitant about filming it is James actor Damian Hardung.

Today (May 17), Deadline confirmed that Maxton Hall is returning for a second season. As the Prime show is based on Mona Kasten's Save Me books, season 2 will cover the second book in the trilogy Save You. After the heartbreaking cliffhanger in the first season, Maxton Hall season 2 will explore whether or not Ruby and James can really make it as a couple.

Now, Damian Hardung has opened up about what's to come in season 2 and why he's scared to film his upcoming scenes.

Maxton Hall Season 2 Will Put Ruby And James' Relationship To The Test
Maxton Hall Season 2 Will Put Ruby And James' Relationship To The Test. Picture: Prime Video

At the end of season 1, James' mum dies and his entire life turns upside down. As a result, it's unclear whether or not Ruby and James will stay together or not. Speaking to TV Insider about season 2, Damian teased: "In the second book, it’s really dark for James. We’ve talked about his mom dying, and he’s really going through those dark places."

Damian then revealed that he's actually nervous to film his season 2 scenes by saying: "As much as that is great stuff to reenact, I feel so much more fear than joy thinking about a second season to actually have to portray that because that would just entail so much pain to go through."

If you want to find out what happens to Ruby and James in the books, you check out our full Save You and Save Us breakdown and summary.

Watch the Maxton Hall trailer

However, in spite of the challenges ahead, James is confident that Ruby and James can go the distance. Damian added: "I hope that the message of the show really holds up. When there’s love, there’s nothing in between that can stop them. They can overcome those obstacles that they have and the circumstances to actually be able to be together."

Dark places? So much pain? Season 2 is about to destroy us!

