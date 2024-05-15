Are The Maxton Hall Books Available In English? How To Read A Save Me Translation

How To Read The Maxton Hall Books In English - Save Me Trilogy Translation. Picture: Prime Video, Jaguar

By Sam Prance

Here's what Save Me author Mona Kasten has said about an English translation and how fans are reading them.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Maxton Hall on Prime Video has left people desperate to read the books. Is the Save Me trilogy available in English though?

Maxton Hall - The World Between Us tells a tale as old as time. Ruby Bell, a scholarship student, has an enemies to lovers romance with James Beaufort, the richest boy in school. At first they cannot stand each other but, soon enough, the ice between them thaws and sparks start to fly. It's dramatic, it's emotional and, above all else, it's romantic.

Naturally, viewers are obsessed with Maxton Hall and, for anyone wanting more, the series is based on a trilogy of books called Save Me, Save You and Save Us by Mona Kasten. However, like the series, the books are in German. Is there an English translation though? Here's a guide on how you can read all three Save Me books in English.

Can you read the Save Me books in English?

Watch the Maxton Hall trailer

Unfortunately, as it stands, the Save Me books are yet to be officially published in English. Taking to Instagram in April, Mona Kasten shared a poster of the series and a fan commented: "How do I read the book in English. Mona then responded to them: "Unfortunately there's no English translation yet. But maybe a publisher will pick it up in the future!"

Based on the series being so popular, we imagine it's only a matter of time before an English publisher picks up the trilogy. If you can't wait until then though, TikToker @nicsgamesandbooks has found a way to read the books in English.

How to read the Save Me books in English

Purchase Save Me, Save You and Save Us in German on Apple Books

Open one of the books on an iPhone or iPad

Highlight the text on a full page

Press the translate option

Press the play button

You can then listen to the full translation

Repeat for each page

Like we said, it probably won't be long before an English publisher picks up the books now that the Maxton Hall TV series is such a huge success on Prime Video.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as there are any updates on an official Save Me English translation.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.