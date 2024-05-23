Here's Why Maxton Hall Fans Think Damian Hardung And Harriet Herbig-Matten Are Dating

23 May 2024, 13:08 | Updated: 23 May 2024, 13:50

Here's Why Maxton Hall Fans Think Damian Hardung And Harriet Herbig-Matten Are Dating
Here's Why Maxton Hall Fans Think Damian Hardung And Harriet Herbig-Matten Are Dating. Picture: Amy Graves/Getty Images for Prime Video, @damianhardung via Instagram
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Are Ruby and James from 'Maxton Hall' boyfriend and girlfriend in real life? The viral "boyfriend hoodie" theory explained.

Maxton Hall fans are shipping co-stars Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten...but are they actually dating in real life?

In Prime's Maxton Hall - A World Between Us, Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten play enemies to lovers Ruby Bell and James Beaufort. Ruby is a scholarship student with her heart set on going to Oxford and James is an arrogant rich boy who is kinder than he first seems. The chemistry between both actors is so strong that people think that they're an item.

If that weren't enough, viewers are now convinced Damian and Harriet are a couple based on a viral video of the two stars involving the phrase "boyfriend hoodie" video. Is there any truth to the dating rumours though or are they just friends?

Are Damian Hardung And Harriet Herbig-Matten Dating?

Maxton Hall cast do a chemistry test

Ever since Maxton Hall came out, fans have noticed that Damian and Harriet are incredibly close in real life. Not only do the pair always laugh at each other's jokes in interviews but they've posted many photographs and videos holding hands and embracing on social media. This has led people to speculate that they may be an item like Ruby and James.

Adding to the theories, the cast were asked at a Prime fan screening if they stole anything from set that they didn't want to leave behind. Ruby then looked at James smiling and said: "You once had a grey hoodie, then one day I had it." Giggling, Damian then said "boyfriend hoodie". At the event, Damian and Harriet also drank water from the same glass.

Unsurprisingly, this video has since gone viral with multiple fan edits - including one in which Damian and Harriet hug each other and Harriet is wearing an oversized hoodie.

So what is the truth? Well, as it stands, Damian and Harriet haven't addressed the dating rumours. It's also possible that the pair are leaning into the rumours to promote Maxton Hall similar to how Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney leant into their dating rumours to promote their rom-com Anyone But You.

Without any official comment from Damian and Harriet at the moment, it's best to assume that they're just close friends.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if and when Damian and Harriet say anything.

