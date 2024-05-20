Where Is Maxton Hall Set? The School Is A Real Location You Can Visit

Where Is Maxton Hall Set? The School Is A Real Location You Can Visit
Where Is Maxton Hall Set? The School Is A Real Location You Can Visit. Picture: Prime Video
All the filming locations in Maxton Hall on Prime Video revealed.

Want to know where Maxton Hall is set and if you can visit the filming locations from the show in real life? We're here to help.

There's a lot to obsess over in Maxton Hall. From the next-level chemistry between Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten) and James (Damian Hardung), to the dramatic script that's filled with twists and turns, the show keeps fans gripped from start to finish.

One thing that viewers can't get enough of is the show's sets. From the huge, opulent school to Ruby's cosy, family home, there's something for everyone in the world of Maxton Hall. Not to mention, there are even scenes set at Oxford university.

Where was Maxton Hall really filmed though? Here's a breakdown of the filming locations in the show including the school.

Where was Maxton Hall filmed?

Maxton Hall cast do a chemistry test

Is the school in Maxton Hall real?

Maxton Hall is set at a fictional school in Germany with some scenes set at Oxford University in the UK as well. As for where the show is filmed, Maxton Hall uses a variety of locations between Germany and the UK. In fact, a few scenes that are set in Germany were actually filmed in places in the UK and vice versa.

While fans can't enrol to study at Maxton Hall for real, you can visit the castle where it's set. Many of the impressive school scenes in the show are filmed at Marienburg Castle, a Gothic castle near Hanover that was built between 1858 and 1867. It's currently closed for renovations but is usually open to visitors.

When Marienburg Castle is open, you can take a full tour and see inside the castle rooms as well as the gardens so you should be able to see many of the places where Ruby and James' love story takes place.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as Marienburg Castle is open to visitors again.

Is the school in Maxton Hall real? The show is filmed at Marienburg Castle
Is the school in Maxton Hall real? The show is filmed at Marienburg Castle. Picture: JULIAN STRATENSCHULTE/dpa/AFP via Getty Images

Is Maxton Hall filmed in Oxford?

Elsewhere, some scenes are filmed in Berlin and London but a lot of the show uses Oxford as a filming location. Ruby and James stay at St. Hilda's College for their interviews at Oxford University and the actual college is in the show as well as various other colleges and Oxford settings.

If you visit Oxford, you can see their colleges from the outside as a tourist and visit inside them as a prospective student. You could even apply to study at Oxford and, if you get an interview, you can stay there overnight and get the full Ruby experience.

Many of Ruby's hometown scenes were filmed in Oxford too. The place where Ruby works is a real Greek restaurant in Oxford called Manos Café & Deli and it's on Walton Street. In the show, you can see a British parking sign next to the restaurant.

It's also possible that Ruby and James' home scenes were filmed in houses near Oxford as well.

Is Maxton Hall filmed in Oxford?
Is Maxton Hall filmed in Oxford? Picture: Prime Video

With Maxton Hall season 2 now confirmed, we imagine that it won't be long before production begins and the cast are on set again.

