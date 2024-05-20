How To Watch Maxton Hall In The Original Language With English Subtitles

How To Watch Maxton Hall In The Original Language With English Subtitles. Picture: Prime Video

By Sam Prance

Is Maxton Hall dubbed? You can watch the drama in multiple languages.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Maxton Hall is quickly becoming one of the standout teen dramas of 2024, but how do you watch it in its original language?

Based on Mona Kausten's Save Me book trilogy, Maxton Hall - A World Between Us is a classic enemies to lovers series. At first, shy girl Ruby Bell (Harriet Herbig-Matten) and rich boy James Beaufort (Damian Hardung) loathe each other. However, as the series progresses they develop intense feelings for each other and an epic will-they-won't-they romance ensues.

Due to Prime Video automatically playing dubbed versions of the show, some fans have been confused as to where the show is set and what language the characters speak. With that in mind, here's how you can watch the original show with subtitles.

What language is Maxton Hall in? Is it dubbed? Picture: Prime Video

What language is Maxton Hall in? Is the show dubbed?

Like the Mona Kausten books, Maxton Hall is a German series that's set in Germany, and the entire show was filmed with the cast speaking in German. That being said, the series has been dubbed in multiple languages including English and, if you're watching the show from outside of Germany, Prime will play you the dubbed version instead of the original.

As always, dubbed versions alter the script slightly to match the actors lip movements. If you want to watch the show with the script exactly how it was written and performed, you're best to watch in German with English subtitles.

How do I watch Maxton Hall in German with English subtitles?

Changing the language on a Prime Video series and setting up subtitles is easy. Just follow the steps below:

Press play on the episode of Maxton Hall you want to watch.

Click the 'subtitles and audio' icon in the top right corner of the screen.

Select 'English' for the language of the subtitles.

Select 'Deutsch' for the language of the audio.

You can also alter the size and colour of your subtitles.

The series will now play in German with English subtitles.

Despite some confusion from viewers, 'Deutsch' does not mean 'Dutch'. It's just the German word for German.

Maxton Hall cast do a chemistry test

If you prefer the dubbed version, simply turn the subtitles off and switch the audio language back to English.

You can also watch Maxton Hall in languages including Spanish, French, Mandarin and Portuguese.

Read more Maxton Hall news here:

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.