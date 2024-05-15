Here's What Happens To Ruby And James In The Maxton Hall Books

15 May 2024, 16:25 | Updated: 15 May 2024, 17:12

Maxton Hall Books: Do Ruby And James End Up Together?
Maxton Hall Books: Do Ruby And James End Up Together? Picture: Prime Video
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

The first season of Maxton Hall is based on Save Me by Mona Kasten but there are still two more books in the franchise.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Want to know what happens after Maxton Hall season 1? Well, the books reveal if Ruby and James actually end up together.

If you've watched Maxton Hall - A World Between Us on Prime, you will already know that it is based on a best-selling trilogy of German books by Mona Kasten. Just like Maxton Hall, Save Me, Save You and Save Us tell the gripping fictional story of the will-they-won't-they romance between aspiring Oxford student Ruby Bell and arrogant rich boy James Beaufort.

The first season is a loyal adaptation of the first book but how does the trilogy end? Well, we've read the books and can let you know what happens. Below is a full summary of the second and third Maxton Hall books (Save You and Save Us).

If you're not a fan of spoilers, this is your warning to stop reading now and buy the books or wait for season 2 to come out.

Do Ruby and James end up together in Maxton Hall? - SPOILERS BELOW

Here's What Happens To Ruby And James In The Maxton Hall Books
Here's What Happens To Ruby And James In The Maxton Hall Books. Picture: Prime Video

What happens in the second Maxton Hall book? - Save You Book Summary

Save You picks up right where Save Me leaves off. Ruby and James are together but James' mother Claudelia has died and he doesn't know how to deal with it. He kisses another girl drunk at a party and Ruby decides to leave him. However, they can't keep apart and James spends the rest of the book proving that he genuinely wants to be with Ruby.

Towards the end of the book Ruby finds out that she's been accepted into Oxford but there's a cliffhanger. Someone sends the photos James took of Ruby and Mr. Sutton together at the start of the first book to the Principal and Ruby is expelled from Maxton Hall. Ruby can't go to Oxford if she doesn't finish her final year so her entire future is up in the air.

To add to it all, James admits that he took the photos leaving his relationship with Ruby up in the air again. Oh and Lydia finds out that she's pregnant with Mr. Sutton's twins. However, the Principal doesn't know that it was Lydia who had an inappropriate relationship with Mr. Sutton not Ruby.

Watch the Maxton Hall trailer

What happens in the third Maxton Hall book? - Save Us Book Summary

At the start of Save Us, Mr. Sutton is fired from Maxton Hall over the photos with Ruby. Adding to the drama, James' father Mortimer finds out that Lydia is pregnant with Mr. Sutton's babies and banishes her to go live with his sister-in-law.

Originally, Ruby avoids James after being hurt over him taking the photos but when she sees how much the drama with his father and sister is affecting him, she's there for him again. Not only that but James moves in with Ruby because he can't deal with how cold-hearted his father is and sparks start to fly between them again.

James then figures out that his friend and Lydia's ex Cyril sent the photos to the principal. He did it in an attempt to get Mr. Sutton out of the way and get Lydia back. Cyril then publicly confesses that he not only sent the photos but edited them with James' father to make them look more compromising than they were.

The book ends with Ruby and James officially back together. Ruby is no longer expelled. She finishes school and goes to Oxford. Meanwhile, James quits his fathers company and goes travelling.

As for, Lydia she has her twins and gets back together with Mr. Sutton and they get back together (yes - the teacher and student end up happily ever after).

Whether or not the series makes changes to the books is yet to be seen but Ruby and James are definitely endgame.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

How To Read The Maxton Hall Books In English - Save Me Trilogy Translation

Are The Maxton Hall Books Available In English? How To Read A Save Me Translation

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Wicked is being adapted into a feature flick!

All The Details On Wicked From Cast To Release Date & Trailer

Luke Newton's character Colin had a 'hunky' transformation for season 3 of Bridgerton

Inside Luke Newton’s Hunky Transformation As Colin In Bridgerton Season 3

Bridgerton season 3 will drop Part 1 on the 16th of May, 2024

Does Luke Newton Have A Girlfriend? The Bridgerton Star's Dating History

House of the Dragon's Olivia Cooke Explains Why She "Hated" Viral Negroni Sbagliato Meme

House Of The Dragon's Olivia Cooke "Hated" Viral Negroni Sbagliato Meme

Nicola Coughlan addresses dating rumours with Bridgerton co-star Luke Newton

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Addresses Luke Newton Dating Rumours

Who's going to be on Love Island 2024?

Love Island 2024 Summer Series Line-Up And Cast Rumours So Far

Love Island

When does Bridgerton season 3 part 1 come out on Netflix?

Bridgerton Season 3 Release Time: Here's When Part 1 Comes Out On Netflix

Maxton Hall Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailers And News About The Prime Drama

Maxton Hall Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News About The Prime Drama

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits