13 May 2024, 16:23

Jennette McCurdy's Horrified Reaction To Loud Noise Goes Viral. Picture: @jennettemccurdy via TikTok
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

"My heart is racing. I can hardly breathe. Oh my God. That was the scariest thing I've ever experienced."

Jennette McCurdy just celebrated I'm Glad My Mom Died hitting another sales milestone by terrifying herself in a viral video.

Jennette McCurdy's I'm Glad My Mom Died is one of the most powerful memoirs in recent memory. In the book, Jennette opens up about her life as a child actor and the ways in which her mother abused her before she died in 2013. The book was an instant critical and commercial hit and it debuted on top of the New York Times bestseller list.

Now, the memoir has spent 80 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list and Jennette's reaction is breaking the internet.

Jennette McCurdy at Time 100's Gala. Picture: Taylor Hill/WireImage

To celebrate I'm Glad My Mom Died's incredible success, Jennette took to TikTok to post a video of her setting off a confetti cannon with a caption thanking everyone who has supported the book. Jennette wrote: "thank you for making igmmd a nyt bestseller for 80 weeks. and still the #1 audiobook 🙏 i’m celebrating".

So far so normal, except for the fact that Jennette is terrified of loud noises. In the video, Jennette says: "80 weeks, number one baby! I'm scared. I don't like loud noises. Ah f--k, I'm scared okay. Ah f--k, this is a bad idea, I hate loud noises."

Jennette then fires the cannon and lets out a bloodcurdling scream, saying: "F--k. My heart's pounding so fast right now. My heart is racing. I can hardly breathe. Oh my God. That was the scariest thing I've ever experienced."

The video ends with Jennette joking: "That's what the next memoir is about."

Of course, it didn't take long for the video to go viral. It's currently been viewed over 20 million times on TikTok. For the most part fans are just expressing their concern and reassuring Jennette that she doesn't need to pop confetti cannons in future.

One fan wrote: "Girl you didn't have to risk your life like that for us." Another said: "Next time, do a confetti curtain, so you just pull the string and it just gently falls, no noise."

Huge congrats to Jennette! But yeah, maybe a confetti curtain would be best if it hits 90 weeks.

