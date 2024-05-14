The Summer I Turned Pretty Series 3 Delayed Until 2025 But With Even More Episodes

The Summer I Turned Pretty series 3 is coming out in 2025. Picture: Prime Video/Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

The Summer I Turned Pretty season three just got a release date update, but it’s delayed until 2025.

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans were hoping to spend this summer living vicariously through Belly, Jeremiah and Conrad at Cousins Beach, however, we won’t get season three for a whole year.

The cast, including Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno and Sean Kaufman, appeared in a video on the series’ social accounts to give an update on when they’ll be back on our screens.

And, unfortunately, The Summer I Turned Pretty season three won’t be released until summer 2025.

In a video of the cast playing volleyball on the beach, with the show’s dreamy music playing in the background, Lola aka Belly, tells the camera: “See you summer 2025!”

The Summer I Turned Pretty will return in 2025 for series 3. Picture: Prime Video

And in the caption they confirmed: “We’re officially rolling on #TheSummerITurnedPretty Season 3. 11 episodes coming your way. see you in Cousins in 2025.”

We may have to wait an entire year, but there will be quite a few more episodes than usual, with 11 instead of eight like the last season had. Season one had just seven.

Belly falls for both brothers in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Picture: Prime Video

Production was no doubt delayed because of the writers and performers’ strikes last year, but finally the cast have resumed filming the series that fans love so much.

TSITP is based on the books of the same name by Jenny Han, who also wrote To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before which became a Netflix hit.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 set for 2025 return

The third series of TSITP will wrap up Belly’s storyline and love triangle with brothers Conrad and Jeremiah, who she’s been torn between since the start of season one.

Series two also saw the gang manage to save Joanna’s house from being sold, so we know for sure they’ll be back at Cousins getting up to all sorts of drama.

