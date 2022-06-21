The Summer I Turned Pretty: The Cast And Their Characters’ Ages

The Summer I Turned Pretty is from the same author who wrote To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Jenny Han, so of course the TV show adaption on Prime Video has taken over our lives.

The premise is a romantic one: A young girl named Belly and her mum stay at a beach house every summer and stay with her mum’s best friend and her sons. Belly’s forever had a crush on one of the boys and is best friends with his brother.

It’s a story about first love, first heartbreak and all the magic that comes with a summer romance.

Belly is played by Lola Tung and is the star of the series. Her character is just a few years younger than her, which tends to be the case with YA romances.

But how old are the characters in The Summer I Turned Pretty meant to be, and how old is the cast?

Christopher Briney, David Iacono, Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno and Sean Kaufman
Christopher Briney, David Iacono, Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno and Sean Kaufman. Picture: Getty

Isabela aka ‘Belly’, played by Lola Tung

Lola Tung is Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty
Lola Tung is Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Picture: Getty

Character age: 16.

Lola is 19 years old in real life, but on screen she plays 16-year-old Belly, who actually turns 16 during her vacation.

Lola has just finished her first year of university.

Steven Conklin, played by Sean Kaufman

Sean Kaufman at The Summer I Turned Pretty premiere
Sean Kaufman at The Summer I Turned Pretty premiere. Picture: Getty

Character age: early 20s.

Belly’s brother Steven is around 17 or 18 years old, as he’s preparing for college throughout the story.

In reality, the actor who plays him, Sean, is thought to be in his early 20s after he graduated from acting college in 2022.

Jeremiah, played by Gavin Casalegno

Gavin Casalegno stars in The Summer I Turned Pretty
Gavin Casalegno stars in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Picture: Getty

Character age: 16.

Gavin, 22, plays 16-year-old Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty, who’s also Belly’s best friend.

Conrad Fisher, played by Christopher Briney

Christopher Briney at the premiere of The Summer I Turned Pretty
Christopher Briney at the premiere of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Picture: Getty

Character age: 17.

Conrad plays Jeremiah’s brother, who Belly has a crush on. Christopher is around 21 or 22 years old in real life.

Laurel Conklin, played by Jackie Chung

Jackie Chung stars in The Summer I Turned Pretty
Jackie Chung stars in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Picture: Getty

Character age: Unknown.

In real life, Jackie's age isn't known but it's thought she's around 35 years old. Her character Laurel’s age isn’t known, but she could be playing someone the same age as her. Her best friend on the show, Susannah, is a similar age.

Laurel plays Belly and Steven’s mum.

Susannah ‘Beck’ Fisher, played by Rachel Blanchard

Rachel Blanchard plays Jeremiah and Conrad's mum
Rachel Blanchard plays Jeremiah and Conrad's mum. Picture: Getty

Character age: Unknown.

Actress Rachel is 46, most likely the same age as her character Beck. She plays Jeremiah and Conrad’s mum.

Cam, played by David Iacono

David Iacono plays 16-year-old Cam in The Summer I Turned Pretty
David Iacono plays 16-year-old Cam in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Picture: Getty

Character age: 16.

Away from the show, David is 19. He plays 16-year-old Cam who is Belly’s first boyfriend she met on a Latin summer program.

Taylor Jewel, played by Rain Spencer

Rain Spencer
Rain Spencer. Picture: Getty

Character age: 16.

Rain is a few years older than her character in The Summer I Turned Pretty, playing 16-year-old Taylor who is Belly’s BFF.

It’s thought Rain is also in her early 20s, like her castmates.

Shayla, played by Minnie Mills

Character age: 16.

Minnie is 16 just like Belly. She plays Steven’s girlfriend and is a debutante alongside Belly.

In reality, Minnie is in her second year of college, making her around 19 or 20 years old.

Nicole, played by Summer Madison

Character age: Late teens.

Nicole plays a debutante sister and mentor to Belly, so we reckon she’s a few years older than her.

Meanwhile, Summer is thought to be in her early 20s.

