The Summer I Turned Pretty: The Cast And Their Characters’ Ages
21 June 2022, 17:07 | Updated: 21 June 2022, 17:30
How old are the characters meant to be in The Summer I Turned Pretty?
The Summer I Turned Pretty is from the same author who wrote To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Jenny Han, so of course the TV show adaption on Prime Video has taken over our lives.
The premise is a romantic one: A young girl named Belly and her mum stay at a beach house every summer and stay with her mum’s best friend and her sons. Belly’s forever had a crush on one of the boys and is best friends with his brother.
It’s a story about first love, first heartbreak and all the magic that comes with a summer romance.
Belly is played by Lola Tung and is the star of the series. Her character is just a few years younger than her, which tends to be the case with YA romances.
But how old are the characters in The Summer I Turned Pretty meant to be, and how old is the cast?
Isabela aka ‘Belly’, played by Lola Tung
Character age: 16.
Lola is 19 years old in real life, but on screen she plays 16-year-old Belly, who actually turns 16 during her vacation.
Lola has just finished her first year of university.
Steven Conklin, played by Sean Kaufman
Character age: early 20s.
Belly’s brother Steven is around 17 or 18 years old, as he’s preparing for college throughout the story.
In reality, the actor who plays him, Sean, is thought to be in his early 20s after he graduated from acting college in 2022.
Jeremiah, played by Gavin Casalegno
Character age: 16.
Gavin, 22, plays 16-year-old Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty, who’s also Belly’s best friend.
Conrad Fisher, played by Christopher Briney
Character age: 17.
Conrad plays Jeremiah’s brother, who Belly has a crush on. Christopher is around 21 or 22 years old in real life.
Laurel Conklin, played by Jackie Chung
Character age: Unknown.
In real life, Jackie's age isn't known but it's thought she's around 35 years old. Her character Laurel’s age isn’t known, but she could be playing someone the same age as her. Her best friend on the show, Susannah, is a similar age.
Laurel plays Belly and Steven’s mum.
Susannah ‘Beck’ Fisher, played by Rachel Blanchard
Character age: Unknown.
Actress Rachel is 46, most likely the same age as her character Beck. She plays Jeremiah and Conrad’s mum.
Cam, played by David Iacono
Character age: 16.
Away from the show, David is 19. He plays 16-year-old Cam who is Belly’s first boyfriend she met on a Latin summer program.
Taylor Jewel, played by Rain Spencer
Character age: 16.
Rain is a few years older than her character in The Summer I Turned Pretty, playing 16-year-old Taylor who is Belly’s BFF.
It’s thought Rain is also in her early 20s, like her castmates.
Shayla, played by Minnie Mills
Character age: 16.
Minnie is 16 just like Belly. She plays Steven’s girlfriend and is a debutante alongside Belly.
In reality, Minnie is in her second year of college, making her around 19 or 20 years old.
Nicole, played by Summer Madison
Character age: Late teens.
Nicole plays a debutante sister and mentor to Belly, so we reckon she’s a few years older than her.
Meanwhile, Summer is thought to be in her early 20s.
