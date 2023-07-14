Get To Know Lola Tung AKA 'Belly' From The Summer I Turned Pretty

14 July 2023, 06:00

Watch new The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 trailer

By Kathryn Knight

Lola Tung plays Belly on The Summer I Turned Pretty – here’s everything you need to know about the actress.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is back in our lives with series two and Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah are in a very messy love triangle.

We became obsessed with the Prime Video series last year and Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney are the ones to watch as the teen actors are catapulted into the spotlight once more.

Lola Tung plays Belly, the girl who spends every summer at Cousins Beach with her close family friends and finds herself falling for both brothers Jeremiah and Conrad, one of which is her best friend.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Trailer: Belly, Conrad & Jeremiah Are In A Messy Love Triangle

But what do we know about the actress who plays Belly, Lola Tung, how old is she and what else do we know about her?

Lola Tung plays Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty
Lola Tung plays Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Picture: Prime Video
Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno at the season 2 premiere of "The Summer I Turned Pretty"
Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno at the season 2 premiere of "The Summer I Turned Pretty". Picture: Getty

How old is Lola Tung?

In The Summer I Turned Pretty Belly is meant to be 16 or 17 years old, but away from the show Lola is 20 years old.

Her birthday is 28th October 2002.

Where is Lola Tung from?

Lola was born and raised in New York. She graduated from LaGuardia High School, known for producing fellow stars Jennifer Aniston and Timothée Chalamet.

She then got a place at Carnegie Mellon University, but deferred when she landed the role of Belly on The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Brothers Conrad and Jeremiah get caught up in a love triangle with Belly
Brothers Conrad and Jeremiah get caught up in a love triangle with Belly. Picture: Prime Video

Does Lola Tung have a boyfriend?

It’s not known whether Lola has a boyfriend or is dating anyone at the moment, as she’s understandably never shared her relationship status.

She could be keeping a romance out of the spotlight, but in the meantime fans are more concerned about who her character Belly will end up with on The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Does Lola Tung Instagram?

Lola does have Instagram! You can follow her @lola.tung where she has over two million followers.

She uses her platform mostly to promote the Prime Video series but sprinkles in a few fashionable photos and outtakes from the show.

Does Lola Tung have TikTok?

Lola doesn’t have TikTok, but that hasn’t stopped the internet from making hundreds of videos admiring her and her character Belly.

