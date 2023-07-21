The Summer I Turned Pretty: When Do The New Episodes Come Out?

On Air Now
21 July 2023, 12:40
Watch new The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 trailer
Here’s when each episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 will drop, what time they're coming out and why only a few episodes are out so far.
Season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty is finally out as fans catch up with all the latest on Belly (Lola Tung), Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney) - but when are the new episodes dropping?
We know all too well how addictive the show is - especially if you binge-watched the entire first season in one sitting just like us - so fans are eager to find out when the latest episodes are dropping on Amazon Prime.
Here’s everything you need to know about the release schedule for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 and what time each episode will be dropping…
The first four episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty are already available to watch on Amazon Prime, but fans will have to be a little more patient when it comes to the new episodes!
The remaining four episodes are set to be released weekly every Fridays at 12:00 AM (ET) - which is 1 AM (BST) for UK fans.
This will continue all the way up until the finale drops on August 18.
Here’s the full release date schedule:
The first three episodes dropped all at once on Amazon Prime on July 14, but fans will have to wait weekly for the rest.
There’s a silver lining, however, as this means we’ll get to savour the episodes rather than feel those post-watching blues when watching a series quickly!
There are eight episodes altogether in season 2 - this is one more than the first season.
It’s not yet known if the series will continue for a third season as it all depends on how the story ends in the season finale.
