The Summer I Turned Pretty: When Do The New Episodes Come Out?

21 July 2023, 12:40

Watch new The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 trailer

Here’s when each episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 will drop, what time they're coming out and why only a few episodes are out so far.

Season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty is finally out as fans catch up with all the latest on Belly (Lola Tung), Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney) - but when are the new episodes dropping?

We know all too well how addictive the show is - especially if you binge-watched the entire first season in one sitting just like us - so fans are eager to find out when the latest episodes are dropping on Amazon Prime.

Here’s everything you need to know about the release schedule for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 and what time each episode will be dropping…

The Summer I Turned Pretty: The Cast And Their Characters’ Ages

Christopher Briney's Fact File: All There Is To Know About Conrad Fisher From The Summer I Turned Pretty

New episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty drop weekly
New episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty drop weekly. Picture: Alamy
The cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty
The cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Picture: Alamy

When do the new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out & what time?

The first four episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty are already available to watch on Amazon Prime, but fans will have to be a little more patient when it comes to the new episodes!

The remaining four episodes are set to be released weekly every Fridays at 12:00 AM (ET) - which is 1 AM (BST) for UK fans.

This will continue all the way up until the finale drops on August 18.

Here’s the full release date schedule:

  • Episode 1: Friday, July 14 (‘Love Lost’)
  • Episode 2: Friday, July 14 (‘Love Scene’)
  • Episode 3: Friday, July 14 (‘Love Sick’)
  • Episode 4: Friday, July 21 (‘Love Game’)
  • Episode 5: Friday, July 28 (‘Love Fool’)
  • Episode 6: Friday, August 4 (‘Love Fest’)
  • Episode 7: Friday, August 11 (‘Love Affair’)
  • Episode 8: Friday, August 18 (‘Love Triangle’)
Belly is back in a love triangle with Jeremiah and Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty
Belly is back in a love triangle with Jeremiah and Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Picture: Alamy
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 has 8 episodes
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 has 8 episodes. Picture: Amazon Prime

Why are there only four episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty on Amazon Prime?

The first three episodes dropped all at once on Amazon Prime on July 14, but fans will have to wait weekly for the rest.

There’s a silver lining, however, as this means we’ll get to savour the episodes rather than feel those post-watching blues when watching a series quickly!

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 is out on Amazon Prime
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 is out on Amazon Prime. Picture: Alamy

How many episodes are there in season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

There are eight episodes altogether in season 2 - this is one more than the first season.

It’s not yet known if the series will continue for a third season as it all depends on how the story ends in the season finale.

