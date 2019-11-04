Little Mix & Stormzy Perform 'Power' Together On Stage For First Time

Little Mix surprised fans at The O2 by bringing out Stormzy for their first-ever performance of 'Power' together.

It's been a few years of waiting but we've finally got to see Little Mix and Stormzy performing 'Power' together!

The girls surprised fans during their third sold-out dates at The O2 London by bringing out Big Mike on stage with them.

Little Mix released the track, featuring Stormzy, back in May 2017 from their fourth album Glory Days - but the group hadn't performed it on stage with the 'Vossi Bop' rapper until now.

The group performed the first part of the song as normal before welcoming Stormzy to the stage. Fan videos show Stormzy's surprise appearance caused a huge reaction inside the venue.

Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards are currently in the middle of their huge LM5 Tour and played three nights in a row at The O2. They're set to return to the venue on 21st November for another two shows.

Little Mix's sixth concert tour has been praised by the press and fans alike. Metro applauded the group's performances, commenting that it's "clearer than ever that the best is still yet to come from the talented quartet."

Recently, Little Mix revealed that they hated their name after changing it during the early stages of The X Factor.

Speaking to Ru Paul on his 'What's The Tee?' podcast, Jade said: "We were like, ‘It’s the end of our career, we sound like children’. I guess in hindsight, it has kept us young."

