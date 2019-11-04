Little Mix & Stormzy Perform 'Power' Together On Stage For First Time

4 November 2019, 15:13

Little Mix surprised fans at The O2 by bringing out Stormzy for their first-ever performance of 'Power' together.

It's been a few years of waiting but we've finally got to see Little Mix and Stormzy performing 'Power' together!

The girls surprised fans during their third sold-out dates at The O2 London by bringing out Big Mike on stage with them.

> Little Mix Cancel Australia & New Zealand LM5 Tour Dates To ‘Focus On New Music’

Little Mix released the track, featuring Stormzy, back in May 2017 from their fourth album Glory Days - but the group hadn't performed it on stage with the 'Vossi Bop' rapper until now.

Fusion Festival 2019
Fusion Festival 2019. Picture: Getty

The group performed the first part of the song as normal before welcoming Stormzy to the stage. Fan videos show Stormzy's surprise appearance caused a huge reaction inside the venue.

Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards are currently in the middle of their huge LM5 Tour and played three nights in a row at The O2. They're set to return to the venue on 21st November for another two shows.

Little Mix's sixth concert tour has been praised by the press and fans alike. Metro applauded the group's performances, commenting that it's "clearer than ever that the best is still yet to come from the talented quartet."

Recently, Little Mix revealed that they hated their name after changing it during the early stages of The X Factor.

Speaking to Ru Paul on his 'What's The Tee?' podcast, Jade said: "We were like, ‘It’s the end of our career, we sound like children’. I guess in hindsight, it has kept us young."

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Jade Thirlwall gets emotional during 'Secret Love Song' on LM5 tour

WATCH: Jade Thirlwall Cried On Stage During 'Secret Love Song' On LM5 Tour
X Factor's 'The Band' and Little Mix's 'The Search' will both air in 2020

Simon Cowell Launching X Factor: The Band To Rival Little Mix’s The Search As Feud Rages On
Little Mix hated their name after being forced to change it

Little Mix Hated Their Name After Changing It & Thought It Would End Their Career
Chris Hughes gushes about Jesy Nelson at the Pride of Britain awards

Chris Hughes Reveals It Was ‘Love At First Sight’ With Little Mix's Jesy Nelson
Little Mix have revealed the dates for their 2019 UK tour

Little Mix 2019 Tour: Set List, Dates And Who Is Supporting The Group?

Hot On Capital

Ariana Grande has been reflecting on life after releasing 'Thank U, Next'

Ariana Grande Reflects On 'Emotional & Wild Year' In Heartfelt Post, 12 Months After Dropping ‘Thank U, Next’

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles confuses fans by tweeting about 'HS2'

Harry Styles Confirms Release Date For Second Album 'Fine Line'
Harry reportedly wants to feel 'safer'.

Harry Styles ‘Buys Neighbour’s House’ Following Stalker Ordeal
Shawn Mendes has been praised by fans after giving love advice

Shawn Mendes Gives Fan Relationship Advice During Q&A Whilst On Tour In Australia

Shawn Mendes

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell met on Strictly 2018

Inside Joe Sugg And Dianne Buswell’s Relationship As They Mark One Year Together

TV & Film

I'm A Celeb 2019 has some familiar faces in the rumoured line-up

I’m A Celeb 2019 Line Up: All The Rumoured Contestants From Dani Dyer To Nadine Coyle

I'm A Celebrity