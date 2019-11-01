Little Mix Hated Their Name After Changing It & Thought It Would End Their Career

Little Mix hated their name after being forced to change it. Picture: Getty Images

Little Mix have opened up about hating their band name after being forced to change it early into their career on RuPaul's 'What’s The Tee?' podcast.

Little Mix have revealed they hated their name after having to change it due to legal trouble early into the band, something they thought would ruin their career as it made them 'sound like children.'

Little Mix Cancel Australia & New Zealand LM5 Tour Dates To ‘Focus On New Music’

Chatting to Mama Ru on his 'What’s The Tee?' podcast , drag super fan Jade Thirlwall brought her pals Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock along to talk about their career in the band, from their early days, to where they're headed in the future.

When the band was first formed on the X Factor in 2011, they were given the name Rhythmix, but were quickly forced to change it after 'legal hassle' from a children's music charity with the same name, thus was born the name Little Mix.

However, the girls got candid about not being fond of the name change in the early days, Jade said: "It ended up getting changed to Little Mix which we hated at first."

"We were like, ‘It’s the end of our career, we sound like children’. I guess in hindsight, it has kept us young."

They also told Ru they're in a positive place, and will continue making music so long as they continue to make hits.

They said: "Right now we’re probably happier than we’ve ever been as a group."

"Now we’re in a position where we, not musically, are reaching out and do­ing our own little pieces and projects."

They recently announced the launch of a show, Little Mix The Search to uncover new talent and form a new band, much like how they started off, with the winners given the supporting slot on their 2020 tour.

