Little Mix Cancel Australia & New Zealand LM5 Tour Dates To ‘Focus On New Music’

Little Mix have cancelled five of their tour dates in Australia and New Zealand.

Little Mix have cancelled five dates of their LM5 tour in Australia and New Zealand, which had already been postponed from July to December 2019.

Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who have recently been named the richest X Factor winners, took to Twitter to make the announcement, saying: “We are really sad to announce that we have to cancel our upcoming Australian and New Zealand tour dates.

“We are so sorry for disappointing our fans who were coming to the shows. This is not a decision we’ve taken lightly but we have to use this time to focus on recording new music.”

A source told Daily Mail the ‘Woman Like Me’ hitmakers are also taking this time to focus on their new show, Little Mix: The Search.

They said: “Auditions begin early next year with commitments throughout Spring, leaving no time for the band to record their upcoming sixth album. They had to choose between touring Australia or recording a new album.

“After a lot of thought they decided that it would be better to record new music, and tour Australia later. They are gutted to cancel the Australian dates and let down the fans there, but hope they understand that this was their only window to record new music for 2020.”

Fans were not happy about the decision as they took to social media to voice their opinions about missing out on the tour, which kicked off its first show last month.

One wrote: “Lmao, this is the second time Little Mix cancelled on Australia. They changed the dates to end of year instead of coming in July so they could focus on promoting. And now they wanna cancel to focus on new music?? Like do you not care about your fans [sic].”

Imagine taking a whole day off school to buy $320 VIP tickets to see your favourite people in the world for your birthday. Imagine then waiting all year for the show, having it postponed to the end of the year. THEN 50 days beforehand it's cancelled... @LittleMix pic.twitter.com/rbfCkiwYyE — emily (@pesys_mixer) October 24, 2019

“I’m a big fan of you guys, but this is going to hurt future tours here massively. People won’t want you to buy tickets now because you keep rescheduling and now cancel. Australia, and cities like Adelaide, are hard pressed already to get acts come here. It’s incredibly unfair.”

A spokesperson for the girls reportedly confirmed the announcement, saying they have ‘recording commitments’.

The girl band, who recently announced they are collaborating with PrettyLittleThing for their own collection, are set to be working on LM6 this December and we cannot wait to hear it!

