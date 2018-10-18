Little Mix 2019 UK Tour: Tickets, Dates and Latest News

Little Mix released dates for their 2019 UK tour and we've got all the latest ticket information and news for you.

Within days of finally announcing the release date for their album LM5, - Little Mix have revealed they're touring the UK in 2019 and announced 19 HUGE dates across the country.

Tickets for Little Mix's freshly announced tour go on sale on Friday 26th October 2018 at 9am, so make sure you grab yours quickly before they sell out!

Little Mix's brand new album 'LM5' is due for release 16th November 2018 and will include their latest single 'Woman Like Me' featuring Nicki Minaj, as well as a host a brand new songs we can't wait to check out.

Seeing the ladies perform their brand new music will be a very special moment, but don't forget about all their other classics, like 'Wings', 'Black Magic', 'Touch' and what about 'Shout Out To My Ex'!?

Perrie, Jesy, Jade and Leigh-Anne are all stunning live performers, so check out the full list of Little Mix tour dates below to see when the ladies will be performing at an arena near you!

Little Mix 2019 UK Tour Dates

10th October 2019 - 3Arena, Dublin

13th October 2019 - The SSE Arena, Belfast

18th October 2019 - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

19th October 2019 - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

21st October 2019 - Echo Arena, Liverpool

22nd October 2019 - Echo Arena, Liverpool

25th October 2019 - Newcastle Arena, Newcastle

26th October 2019 - Newcastle Arena, Newcastle

28th October 2019 - FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

29th October 2019 - FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

31st October 2019 - The O2, London

1st November 2019 - The O2, London

2nd November 2019 - The O2, London

8th November 2019 - Genting Arena, Birmingham

9th November 2019 - Genting Arena, Birmingham

11th November 2019 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

12 November 2019 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

15th November 2019 - Manchester Arena, Manchester

16th November 2019 - Manchester Arena, Manchester

18th November 2019 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

19th November 2019 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

Little Mix 'LM5' UK Tour 2019 Tickets

The tickets for Little Mix's freshly announced tour go on sale on Friday 26th October 2018 at 9am, however there will be a pre-sale for fans eager to get tickets on 22nd October 2018 at 9am.

Tickets are sure to sell fast for what will undoubtedly be one of the best live shows of the year, so if you wanna catch Little Mix on their LM5 tour you'll need to grab yours fast!

Who will support Little Mix on tour in 2019?

During their recent 'Summer Hits Tour', Little Mix were joined by support act and fellow X Factor winners Rak-Su as well as Australian sisters Germein.

Little Mix have previously been supported bt The Vamps, Ella Eyre, Louisa Johnson and more on earlier tours, but as yet they haven't revealed who will be honoured with opening for them on their 'LM5 Tour'.

