Little Mix 2019 UK Tour: Tickets, Dates and Latest News
18 October 2018, 09:00 | Updated: 18 October 2018, 10:41
Little Mix released dates for their 2019 UK tour and we've got all the latest ticket information and news for you.
Within days of finally announcing the release date for their album LM5, - Little Mix have revealed they're touring the UK in 2019 and announced 19 HUGE dates across the country.
Tickets for Little Mix's freshly announced tour go on sale on Friday 26th October 2018 at 9am, so make sure you grab yours quickly before they sell out!
Little Mix's brand new album 'LM5' is due for release 16th November 2018 and will include their latest single 'Woman Like Me' featuring Nicki Minaj, as well as a host a brand new songs we can't wait to check out.
Seeing the ladies perform their brand new music will be a very special moment, but don't forget about all their other classics, like 'Wings', 'Black Magic', 'Touch' and what about 'Shout Out To My Ex'!?
Perrie, Jesy, Jade and Leigh-Anne are all stunning live performers, so check out the full list of Little Mix tour dates below to see when the ladies will be performing at an arena near you!
Little Mix 2019 UK Tour Dates
10th October 2019 - 3Arena, Dublin
13th October 2019 - The SSE Arena, Belfast
18th October 2019 - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
19th October 2019 - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
21st October 2019 - Echo Arena, Liverpool
22nd October 2019 - Echo Arena, Liverpool
25th October 2019 - Newcastle Arena, Newcastle
26th October 2019 - Newcastle Arena, Newcastle
28th October 2019 - FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield
29th October 2019 - FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield
31st October 2019 - The O2, London
1st November 2019 - The O2, London
2nd November 2019 - The O2, London
8th November 2019 - Genting Arena, Birmingham
9th November 2019 - Genting Arena, Birmingham
11th November 2019 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
12 November 2019 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
15th November 2019 - Manchester Arena, Manchester
16th November 2019 - Manchester Arena, Manchester
18th November 2019 - First Direct Arena, Leeds
19th November 2019 - First Direct Arena, Leeds
Little Mix 'LM5' UK Tour 2019 Tickets
The tickets for Little Mix's freshly announced tour go on sale on Friday 26th October 2018 at 9am, however there will be a pre-sale for fans eager to get tickets on 22nd October 2018 at 9am.
Tickets are sure to sell fast for what will undoubtedly be one of the best live shows of the year, so if you wanna catch Little Mix on their LM5 tour you'll need to grab yours fast!
Who will support Little Mix on tour in 2019?
During their recent 'Summer Hits Tour', Little Mix were joined by support act and fellow X Factor winners Rak-Su as well as Australian sisters Germein.
Little Mix have previously been supported bt The Vamps, Ella Eyre, Louisa Johnson and more on earlier tours, but as yet they haven't revealed who will be honoured with opening for them on their 'LM5 Tour'.