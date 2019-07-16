Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Displays Chic New Brunette Bob

16 July 2019, 11:24 | Updated: 16 July 2019, 11:26

Jesy Nelson has ditched the pink hair for a short brown bob
Jesy Nelson has ditched the pink hair for a short brown bob. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagam

Jesy Nelson has a brand new look, ditching her long locks for a sleek long bob.

Little Mix pop star Jesy Nelson has ditched her long pink tresses for choppy locks which sit atop her shoulders.

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Just Proved That She Can Pull Off Any Hair Colour

Jesy unveiled her new look on Instagram with her 5.4 million followers, sporting a one-shouldered crop top and Gucci trousers for the big reveal.

The singer looked stunning in the snap, with her new brunette tresses styled into a subtle wave which curved around her face.

Jesy Nelson had long pink hair for weeks
Jesy Nelson had long pink hair for weeks. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagam

Jesy was sat on a park bench by a pond for the picture, which she captioned: “Mmmmm I want to live in the Cotswolds.”

Boyfriend Chris Hughes replied to the 28 year old: “You do sometimes.”

The star’s new look garnered hundreds of compliments from her fans, with many commenting: “Stunning!” on the summery snap.

"Lovely hair,” responded another person, as a third said: “This natural hair forever.”

Jesy and boyfriend Chris are currently super loved up and they often share photos of one another on social media, with Jesy’s latest post an Instagram Stories upload of her beau prancing around in their living room.

The love life of Jesy’s bandmate Jade Thirlwall hasn't been so successful however, as the 26 year old has split from boyfriend of three years Jed Elliott.

The former couple started dating in 2016, but have decided to call time on their relationship due to hectic schedules.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Little Mix News

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Jade Thirlwall and Jed Elliott have split up

Jade Thirlwall And Jed Elliott Split: Little Mix Singer And The Struts Rock Star Break Up After Three Years
Jade Thirlwall and boyfriend Jed Elliot have been together for three and a half years

Jade Thirlwall And Jed Elliot Split: Little Mix Singer’s Relationship Timeline With The Struts Singer
Perrie Edwards jokes she's 'put on timber' whilst on holiday

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Praised For Championing Her Body After Joking She's 'Putting On Timber'
Little Mix fans are begging Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to post a birthday message to Perrie Edwards

Little Mix Fans Quiz Perrie Edwards’ Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain On Why He Didn’t Wish Her Happy Birthday
Leigh-Anne is all of us.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Says She ‘Wakes Up Hating’ Her Boyfriend Andre Gray Over Recurring Nightmare Of Him Cheating On Her

Hot On Capital

Greg O'Shea is the latest islander to enter the Love Island villa

Meet New Love Island Star Greg O’Shea – The Rugby Player Who Predicts He’ll ‘Hit It Off’ With Maura Higgins

TV & Film

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship is 'moving quickly'

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's Relationship Is 'Moving Quickly' & They Don't Care Who Knows It

Shawn Mendes

India Reynolds has her eye on Ovie Soko in the villa

Who Is India Reynolds? Meet The New Love Island Star And Instagram Model

TV & Film

Harley Brash already has some connections to Love Island

New Love Island Girl Harley Brash’s Instagram Profile, Age And How She Knows Adam Collard

TV & Film

Ariana is a huge fan of Harry Potter.

Ariana Grande Reveals She Has Two New Dogs, And Their Names Are Inspired By Harry Potter

Ariana Grande

Lucie Donlan spills the tea on Michael and Amber's relationship

Lucie Donlan Reveals The Side Of Michael & Amber's Love Island Relationship We Didn't See

TV & Film