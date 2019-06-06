Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Just Proved That She Can Pull Off Any Hair Colour

6 June 2019, 13:08 | Updated: 6 June 2019, 13:10

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson has debuted her new hairstyle
Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson has debuted her new hairstyle. Picture: Instagram

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson has debuted her new hairstyle and it’s pink!

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson took to Instagram to shows off her new pastel pink hairdo and we love it. The singer went full blown pink as she paired her hair with some pink lippy, a pair of see-through neon perspex shorts, and pink bikini top.

Jesy, who often experiments with her looks quickly racked up over 200K likes from approving fans branding it her ‘best look yet’. One fan wrote, ‘’ THIS IS EVERYTHING! 🙌🏻✨’’ and another ‘’ Jesy did it hurt when you fall from heaven? 😻’’.

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Posts 'Inappropriate' Comment About Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Currently on holiday with boyfriend and ex-Love Island star Chris Hughes, the singer captioned the post: ‘’Who’s ready for Bounce Back ?? June 14th you best be ready.’’

The pair confirmed their relationship back in February 2019, after making things social media official during a romantic break to Dublin.

In the past, Jesy dated musician Harry James for 16 months and briefly dated TOWIE star Chris Clark, for a few months before he called it quits via text message.

Chris previously dated reality show star Olivia Attwood who finished in third place on 2017's Love Island before calling time on their romance in February 2018.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest TV & Film News

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Perrie Edwards posts 'inappropriate' comment on video of her boyfriend

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Posts 'Inappropriate' Comment About Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Jesy Nelson starred in the first episode of Eat In with Little Mix

The 19 Funniest Quotes From Jesy Nelson's Episode Of Eat In With Little Mix
Leigh-Anne Pinnock opened up about how she handles social media trolls

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Discusses 'Nasty' Comments Received From Trolls And Calls Boyfriend Andre Gray ‘Perfect’
Perrie Edwards has opened up about her battle with panic attacks and anxiety

Perrie Edwards 'Feared Being Left Alone' As She Battled Crippling Anxiety
Jesy Nelson teased her latest project

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Has Fans Speculating Over New Music As She Teases 'Special Project'

Hot On Capital

The Jonas Brothers' new album drops on 7th June

Jonas Brothers Album 2019: ‘Happiness Begins’ Track List, Release Date and Tour
Liam Payne allegedly dating VS model Duckie Thot

Liam Payne Is Allegedly Dating Victoria's Secret Model Duckie Thot
Dua Lipa and Isaac Carew's relationship is said to be in trouble

Dua Lipa & Isaac Carew Have Split Up A Year & A Half After Getting Back Together
The Love Island couples at the end of episode one

Who's Coupled Up With Who On Love Island? Tommy Has Lucie Questioning Joe Romance And Curtis Chooses Amy

TV & Film

Joe from Love Island has fans comparing him to Joe from You

Love Island's Joe Garratt Is Creeping Everyone Out With His Joe From Netflix's You Vibes

TV & Film

The reason behind the show name Black Mirror

The Real Reason Why Black Mirror Was Named Black Mirror

TV & Film