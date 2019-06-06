Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Just Proved That She Can Pull Off Any Hair Colour

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson has debuted her new hairstyle. Picture: Instagram

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson has debuted her new hairstyle and it’s pink!

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson took to Instagram to shows off her new pastel pink hairdo and we love it. The singer went full blown pink as she paired her hair with some pink lippy, a pair of see-through neon perspex shorts, and pink bikini top.

Jesy, who often experiments with her looks quickly racked up over 200K likes from approving fans branding it her ‘best look yet’. One fan wrote, ‘’ THIS IS EVERYTHING! 🙌🏻✨’’ and another ‘’ Jesy did it hurt when you fall from heaven? 😻’’.

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Posts 'Inappropriate' Comment About Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Currently on holiday with boyfriend and ex-Love Island star Chris Hughes, the singer captioned the post: ‘’Who’s ready for Bounce Back ?? June 14th you best be ready.’’

The pair confirmed their relationship back in February 2019, after making things social media official during a romantic break to Dublin.

In the past, Jesy dated musician Harry James for 16 months and briefly dated TOWIE star Chris Clark, for a few months before he called it quits via text message.

Chris previously dated reality show star Olivia Attwood who finished in third place on 2017's Love Island before calling time on their romance in February 2018.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest TV & Film News