Perrie Edwards wants to do some NSFW stuff to her boyfriend, Alex 'The Ox' Chamberlain and is willing to let all of Instagram know about it.

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards has just let Instagram know how much she digs her man, professional footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, by posting a video of him working out along with a seriously thirsty comment and we're living for it.

Whilst filming the Liverpool footy player working out, the 25-year-old 'Woman Like Me' singer wrote to her 9 million followers: "Might be a little inappropriate but I have a serious obsession with this man. I just want to lick him. That is all."

The two have been in a relationship since 2017 and have pretty much been making us all emotional for the past two years by proving they're as loved up as they come.

In fact, all of the Little mix ladies are currently boo'd up, with Jesy Nelson and Love Island star Chris Hughes making it official, Jade Thirlwall and Jed Elliot from the band 'The Struts' stronger than ever and Leigh-Anne Pinnock being 100% ride or die for her footballer man Andre Gray.

For those of you who don't football closely- Alex's team have made it to the final of the Champions League, which is why he was working out so intensely in his home gym.

The pop star has been known to support him at his matches, so we'll have to wait and see if she's taking her own turn to join the crowd and cheer him on this weekend?!

