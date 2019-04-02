Fusion Announce 2019 Line-up Including Little Mix & Rudimental Headlining Festival

2 April 2019, 08:10 | Updated: 2 April 2019, 08:11

Fusion 2019 announces its line-up which has Little Mix & Rudimental headlining
Fusion 2019 announces its line-up which has Little Mix & Rudimental headlining. Picture: Getty Images

Find everything you need to know about Fusion 2019, from the incredible line-up that's just been announced, to ticket prices and when they go on sale.

We're officially gearing up for summer, which means festival season is fast approaching and Fusion 2019 has officially just announced its line-up and it's absolutely huge.

Fusion 2019 is headlined by Rudimental and Little Mix
Fusion 2019 is headlined by Rudimental and Little Mix. Picture: Fusion Festival

With Rudimental announced to headline the Saturday (31st August), and the biggest girl band on planet earth, Little Mix, topping the bill on Sunday (1st September) it's fitting they've found a new location for the August bank holiday event.

Fusion is staying in Liverpool, but moving from Otterspool Promenade to a new, larger space in the magnificent Sefton Park.

Fusion 2019 Line-up

Saturday 31st August:

Rudimental

Dizzee Rascal

John Newman

Jonas Blue

Sigala

Sunday 1st September:

Little Mix

Anne-Marie

Clean Bandit

Rak-Su

Hrvy

David Guetta and Shawn Mendes headlined Fusion 2018
David Guetta and Shawn Mendes headlined Fusion 2018. Picture: Fusion Festival

Fusion 2019 Tickets

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 5th April 2019 and can be purchased from The Official Ticket Store.

Ticket prices (per day) are as follows:

- General Admission - £54.50 (+£4.95 BF)

- Gold Circle - £85.00 (+£6.95 BF)

- VIP - £165.00 (+£9.95 BF)

- Family Ticket - 2 adults & 2 children - £160.00 (+£9.95 BF)

James Arthur took to the stage For Fusion in 2018
James Arthur took to the stage For Fusion in 2018. Picture: Fusion Festival

To keep up with all the latest Fusion 2019 news, information and updates, follow them on Facebook and Twitter or download the official Fusion Festival app from the App store or Google Play.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Music News

Local Events

See more Local Events

Sean Paul Press Image 2018

Sean Paul's Live Show Is Coming To Manchester - Get Your Tickets Here

Rooftop Film Club

Capital Wednesdays: Watch These Incredible Films And Win Tickets To Rooftop Film Club This Summer

Hot On Capital

Ariana's mum defends her and Victoria Monét over 'flaunting success' claims

Ariana Grande's Mum Defends Singer Against Accusation Of 'Flaunting Success' In Monopoly

Ariana Grande

Georgia Steel and Megan Barton-Hanson have beef.

Love Island’s Georgia Steel Throws Shade At Megan Barton Hanson & Says 'Certain' People Have 'Let Fame Go To Their Heads'

TV & Film

Noah Centineo and Ross Butler TWERK on the set of the To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel

WATCH: Noah Centineo And Ross Butler Twerk On Set Of Netflix's To All The Boys I've Loved Before Sequel

TV & Film

Ed Sheeran's pond is under investigation amongst pool allegations

Ed Sheeran’s Wildlife Pond Saga Comes To An End After Investigation Finds He’s Not Using It As A Swimming Pool

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's pregnancy prank didn't go down well with his mother

Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Pregnancy Prank Angers Celebs – Including His Mum

News

Jade Thirlwall and Liam Payne have been BFFs for years

Liam Payne & Jade Thirlwall's BFF X Factor Throwback Snap Is Adorable