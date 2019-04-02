Fusion Announce 2019 Line-up Including Little Mix & Rudimental Headlining Festival

Fusion 2019 announces its line-up which has Little Mix & Rudimental headlining. Picture: Getty Images

Find everything you need to know about Fusion 2019, from the incredible line-up that's just been announced, to ticket prices and when they go on sale.

We're officially gearing up for summer, which means festival season is fast approaching and Fusion 2019 has officially just announced its line-up and it's absolutely huge.

Fusion 2019 is headlined by Rudimental and Little Mix. Picture: Fusion Festival

With Rudimental announced to headline the Saturday (31st August), and the biggest girl band on planet earth, Little Mix, topping the bill on Sunday (1st September) it's fitting they've found a new location for the August bank holiday event.

Fusion is staying in Liverpool, but moving from Otterspool Promenade to a new, larger space in the magnificent Sefton Park.

Fusion 2019 Line-up

Saturday 31st August:

Rudimental

Dizzee Rascal

John Newman

Jonas Blue

Sigala

Sunday 1st September:

Little Mix

Anne-Marie

Clean Bandit

Rak-Su

Hrvy

David Guetta and Shawn Mendes headlined Fusion 2018. Picture: Fusion Festival

Fusion 2019 Tickets

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 5th April 2019 and can be purchased from The Official Ticket Store.

Ticket prices (per day) are as follows:

- General Admission - £54.50 (+£4.95 BF)

- Gold Circle - £85.00 (+£6.95 BF)

- VIP - £165.00 (+£9.95 BF)

- Family Ticket - 2 adults & 2 children - £160.00 (+£9.95 BF)

James Arthur took to the stage For Fusion in 2018. Picture: Fusion Festival

To keep up with all the latest Fusion 2019 news, information and updates, follow them on Facebook and Twitter or download the official Fusion Festival app from the App store or Google Play.

