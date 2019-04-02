Fusion Announce 2019 Line-up Including Little Mix & Rudimental Headlining Festival
2 April 2019, 08:10 | Updated: 2 April 2019, 08:11
Find everything you need to know about Fusion 2019, from the incredible line-up that's just been announced, to ticket prices and when they go on sale.
We're officially gearing up for summer, which means festival season is fast approaching and Fusion 2019 has officially just announced its line-up and it's absolutely huge.
With Rudimental announced to headline the Saturday (31st August), and the biggest girl band on planet earth, Little Mix, topping the bill on Sunday (1st September) it's fitting they've found a new location for the August bank holiday event.
Fusion is staying in Liverpool, but moving from Otterspool Promenade to a new, larger space in the magnificent Sefton Park.
Fusion 2019 Line-up
Saturday 31st August:
Rudimental
Dizzee Rascal
John Newman
Jonas Blue
Sigala
Sunday 1st September:
Little Mix
Anne-Marie
Clean Bandit
Rak-Su
Hrvy
Fusion 2019 Tickets
Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 5th April 2019 and can be purchased from The Official Ticket Store.
Ticket prices (per day) are as follows:
- General Admission - £54.50 (+£4.95 BF)
- Gold Circle - £85.00 (+£6.95 BF)
- VIP - £165.00 (+£9.95 BF)
- Family Ticket - 2 adults & 2 children - £160.00 (+£9.95 BF)
To keep up with all the latest Fusion 2019 news, information and updates, follow them on Facebook and Twitter or download the official Fusion Festival app from the App store or Google Play.