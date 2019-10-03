Little Mix Are Richest X Factor Winners Ever After Earning £9million Last Year

Little Mix are the richest X Factor winners. Picture: Getty

Little Mix are the X Factor’s richest winners ever.

Little Mix have been named the X Factor’s richest winners ever, after earning £9million last year.

Since finishing first on the 2011 series of the show, the ‘LM5’ singers have made over £30million.

Little Mix’s Pretty Little Thing Collection: When Does It Drop?

Their company, Eternal Dance Media Ltd, was launched in 2011 and was established to handle the band's music, merchandise and earnings.

On September 30th, Jade, Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jesy lodged publicly-available documents with Britain’s register of firms, Companies House, a tabloid reported.

The new accounts showed Eternal Dance Media Ltd is doing better than ever, after they have doubled their earnings after making £3.93million last year, and £1.47million in 2017.

The ‘Woman Like Me’ hitmakers reportedly paid themselves £1.6million each recently, which is no surprise after it was reported that their tour company, Eternal Magic Touring Ltd, also had profits of £5million, boosting their 2018 earnings to £8.93million.

The girl group, who are currently on tour, are set to rake in even more after teaming up with Pretty Little Thing to launch a clothing collection. They were recently photographed filming a TV ad for the range in Paris.

The second highest earning X Factor star is Leona Lewis, who is said to be worth £24million.

Despite coming in third place in 2010, One Direction bagged £63.3million in 2015 after announcing their hiatus the same year. They are reportedly still earning £70,000 a week from their 1D profits.

A celeb version of the annual ITV show is making a comeback to our screens this month, as a new series of 'The X Factor: Celebrity' will see familiar stars such as Love Islanders and a TOWIE star battling it out for a recording contract.

The first episode will be aired on Saturday 12th October at 8:35pm on ITV.

